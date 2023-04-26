The recent recognition and implementation agreement between the Canadian government and the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) is a significant step towards the negotiation of a modern treaty and MNA self-governance. This was a key point for discussion during the March Indigenous Law Insights webinar, presented by Deirdre Sheehan, partner and Co-Chair, Regulatory, Indigenous and Environmental practice, and Osler Litigation lawyer Sarah Greenwood.

With this agreement, the Canadian government has committed to the negotiation of a self-government treaty with the MNA within the next two years. Before that, the government has agreed to introduce federal implementation legislation which will recognize the MNA right to self-determination, confirm the MNA as having the exclusive mandate to represent Métis members and communities within Alberta, and provide a legal framework for the future treaty. This legislation will reflect the principles enshrined in the agreement. The agreement has given the MNA certain jurisdiction powers, including the right to make laws regarding citizenship and government operations.

