ARTICLE

Canada: Canada Needs To Get Its Act Together On Growth

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Anne McLellan explains in the Financial Post why anemic private sector investment is one of the main culprits in Canada's middling economic growth over the past decade. The real stock of business capital per worker outside of housing is about what it was a decade ago, and well below records.

She says that businesses and all orders of governments need to take ownership of the problem. For corporate Canada, this means relying more on capital spending and training as workers become harder to find.

For governments, it means a heightened emphasis on long-term thinking—beyond the next election—and on ensuring businesses have the tools to meaningfully take part in Canada's efforts towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Anne and Lisa Raitt write this op-ed as co-chairs of the Coalition for a Better Future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.