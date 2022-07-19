ARTICLE

As Canada marks National Indigenous Peoples Day, it is vital that we recognize the continued need for meaningful decolonization and reconciliation within our institutions and public spaces. With this in mind, Gowling WLG hosted a conversation between leaders at the helm of this important work across three distinct environments: the British Columbia Institute of Technology, the Canadian Medical Association, and the Jesuit Order of Canada.

Paul Seaman (Métis), partner and Indigenous Law Group leader at Gowling WLG, is joined in conversation by:

Dr. Alika Lafontaine (Métis), First Indigenous President of the Canadian Medical Association

Kory Wilson (Kwak'wala), Executive Director of Indigenous Initiatives and Partnerships at BCIT and special advisor to the BC Minister of Education

Fr. Peter Bisson, SJ, Former President (provincial superior) of Jesuits in English Canada, and currently responsible for leading decolonization of the Jesuit order

In hearing these individuals' strategies for steering decolonization and reconciliation efforts at the institutional level, we may find resonances and strategies within the legal environment – as well as personally within our own lives – that help us to remain active participants in this critical area.

