On December 3, 2020, the federal government tabled Bill C-15 1. Bill C-15 is the Federal government's response to calls 2 to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples ("UNDRIP") as a framework for reconciliation in Canada. On June 16, 2021, Bill C-15 passed its Third Reading in the Senate. The Bill is now in the queue to receive Royal Assent.

On June 16, 2021, Bill C-15 was adopted by the Senate at its Third Reading. Sixty-one senators voted in favour of the Bill, 10 voted against and nine abstained.

Once the legislation comes into force upon receiving Royal Assent, which is anticipated shortly, attention will turn to the development of an Action Plan that will chart a path for the federal government to align existing and future federal laws with UNDRIP. It is expected that the recently released British Columbia Draft Action Plan (PDF) will serve as a reference for departmental officials.



Footnotes

Government Bill (House of Commons) C-15 (43-2) - First Reading - United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act - Parliament of Canada.



Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and Calls for Justice arising from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

