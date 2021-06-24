ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 18, 2021, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a major cabinet shuffle, which comes just under a year before the next provincial election – if not sooner.

Some of Premier Ford's most senior cabinet ministers have been moved into new portfolios, four new individuals join cabinet, and five senior cabinet ministers – most of whom were members of the Official Opposition during the previous administration – will no longer be part of the Executive Council.

Key changes include the re-appointment of Rod Phillips, former Minister of Finance who is now Minister of Long-Term Care. Prabmeet Sarkaria gets promoted from Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction to President of the Treasury Board, as well as Kinga Surma, from Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) to Minister of Infrastructure. Greg Rickford moves from Energy, Northern Development and Mines into a merged role as Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, in addition to Indigenous Affairs. Todd Smith becomes the Minister of Energy following his tenure as the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. Additionally, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy will assume responsibility for Ontario's digital government strategy within the Ministry of Finance.

The Shuffle

Ontario's Executive Council – which includes the Premier, ministers, and associate ministers – now totals 29. While cabinet has not grown in size, a number of portfolios have been created or overhauled. Also, a number of appointments come from Peel Region – perhaps a signal that the Progressive Conservatives will focus their efforts on those ridings come election time. The Premier has yet to announce the Parliamentary Assistants who will support his cabinet.

The new Ontario cabinet will be as follows (changes emphasized in bold):

Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs - Doug Ford

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health - Christine Elliott

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions - Michael Tibollo

Minister of Long-Term Care - Rod Phillips

Minister of Finance - Peter Bethlenfalvy

Associate Minister of Digital Government - Kaleed Rasheed

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Chair of Cabinet - Vic Fedeli

Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction - Nina Tangri

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing - Steve Clark

Solicitor General - Sylvia Jones

Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks - David Piccini

Minister of Children, Community and Social Services - Merilee Fullerton

Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues - Jane McKenna

Minister of Labour - Monte McNaughton

Attorney General - Doug Downey

Minister of Transportation, and Minister of Francophone Affairs - Caroline Mulroney

Associate Minister of Transportation (Transit-Oriented Communities) - Stan Cho

Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities - Jill Dunlop

Minister of Education - Stephen Lecce

President of the Treasury Board - Prabmeet Sarkaria

Minister of Energy - Todd Smith

Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs - Greg Rickford

Minister for Seniors and Accessibility - Raymond Cho

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs - Lisa Thompson

Minister of Infrastructure - Kinga Surma

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries - Lisa MacLeod

Minister of Government and Consumer Services - Ross Romano

Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism - Parm Gill

Government House Leader - Paul Calandra

The Bottom Line

New leadership in many of the provincial government's portfolios – including in senior roles – may represent changes in tone and decision-making, particularly as the Province focusses on economic growth and job recovery following the pandemic, and gears up for the next general election. This will very likely be Premier Ford's "election cabinet". Our team at McCarthy Tétrault has experience navigating the legal uncertainties that can result from shifts of this nature.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.