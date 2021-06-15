ARTICLE

On June 3, 2021, Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Bills of Exchange Act, the Interpretation Act and the Canada Labour Code (National Day for Truth and Reconciliation) received Royal Assent. The provisions come into force effective on August 3, 2021. This Bill was introduced to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's call to action number 80 by creating a holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

As a result of the Bill, the Canada Labour Code will be amended to create a new federal general holiday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be observed by the federal government and by federally regulated workplaces every year, starting on September 30, 2021 . The purpose of this new holiday is to honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis Survivors and their families and communities, and ensuring that public commemoration of their history and the legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

