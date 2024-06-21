ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Bare Trusts To File Tax Returns – Government Announces Bare Trusts Are Exempt From Filing Tax Return For 2023

RB
Richards Buell Sutton LLP

Contributor

Richards Buell Sutton LLP logo
Explore
The CRA will work with the Department of Finance to further clarify its guidance on this filing requirement.
Canada Tax
Photo of Jeevan V. Ahuja
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Note: This article was updated on April 2, 2024, following the federal government's media release of the Government's announcement that bare trusts are exempt from trust reporting requirements for 2023.

On March 28, 2024, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), announced in recognition that the new reporting requirements for bare trusts have had an unintended impact on Canadians, that it will not require bare trusts to file a T3 Income Tax and Information Return (T3 return), including Schedule 15 (Beneficial Ownership Information of a Trust), for the 2023 tax year, unless the CRA makes a direct request for these filings.

The CRA will work with the Department of Finance to further clarify its guidance on this filing requirement. The CRA will communicate with Canadians as further information becomes available over the coming months.

If you would like further information, please contact the lawyer(s) you primarily work with at RBS. Alternatively, further information from the Canadian Government is also available at New trust reporting requirements for T3 returns filed for tax years ending after December 30, 2023 – Canada.ca.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeevan V. Ahuja
Jeevan V. Ahuja
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More