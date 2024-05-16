Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 8, 2024:

Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act

Customs Tariff

Excise Act, 2001

Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Supreme Court Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Canada Labour Code and Non-smokers' Health Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act, 2023 SC 2024, c 3

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

April 30, 2024

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Species at Risk Act

Global Affairs Canada

Telecommunications Act

Canada Marine Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Payment Clearing and Settlement Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:

Copyright Board

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:

New Home Buyer Protection Act

Safety Codes Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 30, 2024:

Property Transfer Tax Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 7, 2024:

Court Rules Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 7, 2024:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 2

Royal Assents

April 25, 2024

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act

The Retail Sales Tax Act

The Manitoba Hydro Act

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Industrial Relations Act

Apprenticeship and Occupational Certification Act

Electrical Installation and Inspection Act

Occupational Health and Safety Act

Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act

Employment Standards Act

Health Facilities Act

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 8, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 35 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000 71 Correctional Services Act 75 Tourist Accommodations Act

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:

Apprenticeship, Trade and Occupation Certification Act

NWT Reg R-015-2024 Designated Occupations Order NWT Reg R-016-2024 Designated Trades Order

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2024:

Securities Act

Rule IMPLEMENTING RULE 52-112 IMPLEMENTING RULE 45-110 IMPLEMENTING RULE 25-102 IMPLEMENTING REPEAL OF RULE 81-104 IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-102 IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-103 IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-102 IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-101 IMPLEMENTING RULE 41-101 IMPLEMENTING RULE 93-101



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 3, 2024:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 81/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 83/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:

Business Licence Act

Nu Reg R-011-2024 Eating or Drinking Places Business Licence Regulations, repeal

Income Tax Act

Nu Reg R-012-2024 Income Tax Regulations, amendments

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 186 Growing Agritourism Act, 2024 190 Working for Workers Five Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Building Opportunities in The Skilled Trades Act, 2021

O Reg 191/24 Skilled Trades Ontario — Additional Objects and Powers

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 175/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990 O Reg 176/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 184/24 Licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, amending O Reg 570/05

Employer Health Tax Act

O Reg 183/24 General, amending Reg 319 of RRO 1990

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 182/24 Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23 O Reg 189/24 Penalties and Reciprocal Enforcement, amending O Reg 289/01

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 178/24 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Midwifery Act, 1991

O Reg 188/24 Designated Drugs and Substances

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 190/24 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 180/24 General, amending O Reg 201/96

Ontario Heritage Act

O Reg 187/24 General, amending O Reg 385/21

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 179/24 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Tobacco Tax Act

O Reg 181/24 General, amending Reg 1034 of RRO 1990

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 185/24 Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07 O Reg 186/24 Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

May 1, 2024

Consultation on Leveraging the Role of Resident Support Personnel in Long-Term Care Homes — Comments by June 15, 2024

Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990

May 3, 2024

Proposed amendments to development permit exemptions under RRO 1990, Regulation 828 for lands in the Niagara Escarpment Planning Area that is under the area of development control — Comments by June 17, 2024

Ministry of Energy

May 7, 2024

Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments Related to the Treatment of Corporate Power Purchase Agreements — Comments by June 21, 2024

Royal Assents

April 25, 2024

Bill 31, Murray Whetung Community Service Award Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 151, Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 7

Bill 155, Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 8

Bill Pr32, Allied Contractors (Kitchener) Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr1

Bill Pr34, Bongo Studios Inc. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr2

Bill Pr35, Winchester Design Build Inc. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr3

Bill Pr36, Eastern Children of Israel Congregation Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr4

Bill Pr37, Doreen Scolnick Investments Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr5

Bill Pr38, The Six Brewing Company Inc. Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr6

Bill Pr39, 1082472 Ontario Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr7

Bill Pr42, Luso Canadian Charitable Society Act (Tax Relief), 2024 — Chapter No. Pr8

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, April 27, 2024:

Ontario Securities Commission

OSC Rule 45-508 Extension to Ontario Instrument 45-507 Self-Certified Investor Prospectus Exemption

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – June 2024

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:

Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre

Décret 800-2024 Règlement d'application de la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:

Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply

OC 800-2024 Regulation under the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 mai 2024:

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:

Code de procédure civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 1, 2024:

Food Products Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:

Loi édictant la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière de procréation assisté, SQ 2015, c 25

Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 11, du premier alinéa de l'article 21, dans la mesure où celui-ci concerne la vérification du respect d'une obligation prévue par une disposition en vigueur qui y est visée, et de la première phrase de l'article 24, dans la mesure où celle-ci concerne le défaut de respecter une disposition en vigueur qui y est visée, édictés par l'article 1 de la Loi édictant la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière de procréation assistée (2015, chapitre 25) (Décret 799-2024)

Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre, SQ 2022, c 16

Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 2, 4 et 9 de Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre (2022, chapitre 16) (Décret 799-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:

Act to enact the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services and to amend various legislative provisions relating to assisted procreation and of the Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2015, c 25

Coming into force of section 11, the first paragraph of section 21, insofar as it concerns the verification of the fulfillment of an obligation under a provision in force it refers to, and the first sentence of section 24, insofar as it concerns the failure to fulfill a provision in force it refers to, made by section 1 be set to 23 May 2024 (OC 799-2024)

Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2022, c 16

Coming into force of sections 1, 2, 4 and 9 be set to 23 May 2024 (OC 799-2024)

Sanctions

2 mai 2024

Loi nº 48, Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d'introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d'autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière — Chapitre nº 10

7 mai 2024

Loi nº 49, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 11

Loi nº 52, Loi permettant au Parlement du Québec de préserver le principe de la souveraineté parlementaire à l'égard de la Loi sur la laïcité de l'État — Chapitre nº 12

Loi nº 59, Loi visant l'interruption du processus de délimitation des circonscriptions électorales — Chapitre nº 14

Assents

May 2, 2024

Bill 48, An Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safety-related provisions — Chapter No. 10

May 7, 2024

Bill 49, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 21 March 2023 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 11

Bill 52, An Act to enable the Parliament of Québec to preserve the principle of parliamentary sovereignty with respect to the Act respecting the laicity of the State — Chapter No. 12

Bill 59, An Act to interrupt the electoral division delimitation process — Chapter No. 14

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 26, 2024:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 21/2024 The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024 Sask Reg 22/2024 The Petroleum Innovation Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024

The SaskEnergy Act

Sask Reg 26/2024 The SaskEnergy Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Saskatchewan Technology Start­up Incentive Act

Sask Reg 27/2024 The Saskatchewan Technology Start‑up Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 3, 2024:

The Crown Minerals Act

Sask Reg RRS c C‑50.2 Reg 37 The Multi-lateral Oil Well Program Regulations

The Provincial Health Authority Act

Sask Reg RRS c P‑30.3 Reg 3 The Surgical Registry Regulations, 2024

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 29/2024 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 41-101, NI 44-101, NI 44-102 and NI 44-103) Amendment Regulations, 2024

Yukon / Yukon