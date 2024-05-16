ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Legislative Update Report No. 2024-09 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Canada Tax
In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-69 Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1
C-70 Countering Foreign Interference Act
C-270 Stopping Internet Sexual Exploitation Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 8, 2024:

Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act

SOR/2024-71 Bank for International Settlements Privileges and Immunities Order

Customs Tariff

SOR/2024-68 CUFTA Rules of Origin Regulations

Excise Act, 2001

SOR/2024-70 Excise Duties on Vaping Products Regulations

Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act

SOR/2024-69 Regulations Amending the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-72 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Supreme Court Act

SOR/2024-73 Rules Amending the Rules of the Supreme Court of Canada

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Canada Labour Code and Non-smokers' Health Act

  • New Brunswick Nuclear Power Plant Exclusion Regulations (Parts I, II and III of the Canada Labour Code and the Non-smokers' Health Act)
  • Ontario Nuclear Power Plant Exclusion Regulations (Parts I, II and III of the Canada Labour Code and the Non-smokers' Health Act)
  • Regulations Amending the Saskatchewan Uranium Mines and Mills Exclusions Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act, 2023 SC 2024, c 3

  • Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine in force the day on which that Act comes into force, other than subsections 19(3), 20(2) and (4), 21(2), 22(2), 23(2), 24(2), 25(2) and 26(2) (PC 2024-0383)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

April 30, 2024

  • Bill C-29, National Council for Reconciliation Act — Chapter No. 8

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Publication of final decision after assessment of 22 Acids and Bases Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Species at Risk Act

  • Description of critical habitat of the Spotted Gar in Point Pelee National Park of Canada, Long Point National Wildlife Area, and Big Creek National Wildlife Area

Global Affairs Canada

  • Notice of intent to conduct impact assessments, including an initial environmental assessment and gender-based analysis plus, on a Canada-Ecuador Free Trade Agreement

Telecommunications Act

  • Notice No. TIPB-001-2024 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2023-358

Canada Marine Act

  • Sept-Îles Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Publication after assessment of 16 substances in the Gas Oils and Kerosenes with Uses in Products Available to Consumers Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Payment Clearing and Settlement Act

  • Notice of designation of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.
  • Notice of designation of ICE NGX Canada Inc.

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

  • Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2024

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-001
  • Inquiries
    • Construction and building materials
    • Office furniture

Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909

  • International Joint Commission Reference regarding water pollution in the Elk-Kootenay/i watershed

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Certain pea protein — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Pea protein
  • Inquiry — Informatics services

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:

Copyright Board

  • SOCAN Tariff 4.A – Popular Music Concerts (2018-2024)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
20 Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
206 Child and Youth Advocate (Parent and Guardian Advisor) Amendment Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:

New Home Buyer Protection Act

Alta Reg 69/2024 New Home Buyer Protection (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 68/2024 Alberta Safety Codes Authority Amendment Order
Alta Reg 67/2024 Exemption Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 30, 2024:

Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 90/2024 Enacts Property Transfer Tax Exemption Regulation No. 35

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 7, 2024:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 94/2024 Amends BC Reg 227/2021 — Official Reporters (Supreme Court) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 7, 2024:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 2

  • Sections 3 to 5 and 10 in force May 3, 2024 (BC Reg 92/2024
  • Sections 6 to 8 in force May 3, 2024 (BC Reg 93/2024)

Royal Assents

April 25, 2024

  • Bill 3, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 13
  • Bill 9, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 10
  • Bill 11, Vancouver Charter Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 8
  • Bill 13, Land Title and Property Law Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 9
  • Bill 15, Budget Measures Implementation (Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax) Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 14
  • Bill 16, Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 11
  • Bill 17, Police Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 16
  • Bill 18, Vancouver Charter Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024 — Chapter No. 12
  • Bill 19, Children and Family Development Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 15

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
34 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act
37 The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act

Man Reg 32/2024 Domestic Labour Mobility Applicants Regulation

The Retail Sales Tax Act

Man Reg 33/2024 Retail Sales Tax Regulation, amendment

The Manitoba Hydro Act

Man Reg 34/2024 Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
35 An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act
36 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act
37 An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act
38 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
39 Justices of the Peace Act
40 An Act Respecting Hearing Officers
41 An Act to Amend the Private Occupational Training Act
42 An Act Respecting Local Governance and Regional Service Delivery

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2024-17 NB Reg 91-50, amendment

Industrial Relations Act

NB Reg 2024-19 NB Reg 82-92, amendment

Apprenticeship and Occupational Certification Act

NB Reg 2024-20 NB Reg 2014-133, amendment

Electrical Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2024-21 NB Reg 84-165, amendment

Occupational Health and Safety Act

NB Reg 2024-22 NB Reg 2007-33, amendment

Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2024-23 NB Reg 84-187, amendment

Employment Standards Act

NB Reg 2024-24 NB Reg 2007-34, amendment

Health Facilities Act

NB Reg 2024-25 General Regulation

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 8, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of amendments to:
    • National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, and its related companion policy
    • National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions
    • National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions, and its related companion policy
    • National Instrument 44-103 Post-Receipt Pricing, and its related companion policy
    • National Policy 47-201 Trading Securities Using the Internet and Other Electronic Means
    (Collectively the "Amendments")

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
35 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000
71 Correctional Services Act
75 Tourist Accommodations Act

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:

Apprenticeship, Trade and Occupation Certification Act

NWT Reg R-015-2024 Designated Occupations Order
NWT Reg R-016-2024 Designated Trades Order

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2024:

Securities Act

  • Rule
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 52-112
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 45-110
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 25-102
    • IMPLEMENTING REPEAL OF RULE 81-104
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-102
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-103
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-102
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-101
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 41-101
    • IMPLEMENTING RULE 93-101

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 3, 2024:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 81/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 83/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:

Business Licence Act

Nu Reg R-011-2024 Eating or Drinking Places Business Licence Regulations, repeal

Income Tax Act

Nu Reg R-012-2024 Income Tax Regulations, amendments

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
186 Growing Agritourism Act, 2024
190 Working for Workers Five Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Building Opportunities in The Skilled Trades Act, 2021

O Reg 191/24 Skilled Trades Ontario — Additional Objects and Powers

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 175/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
O Reg 176/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 184/24 Licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, amending O Reg 570/05

Employer Health Tax Act

O Reg 183/24 General, amending Reg 319 of RRO 1990

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 182/24 Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23
O Reg 189/24 Penalties and Reciprocal Enforcement, amending O Reg 289/01

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 178/24 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Midwifery Act, 1991

O Reg 188/24 Designated Drugs and Substances

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 190/24 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 180/24 General, amending O Reg 201/96

Ontario Heritage Act

O Reg 187/24 General, amending O Reg 385/21

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 179/24 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Tobacco Tax Act

O Reg 181/24 General, amending Reg 1034 of RRO 1990

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 185/24 Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07
O Reg 186/24 Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

May 1, 2024
Consultation on Leveraging the Role of Resident Support Personnel in Long-Term Care Homes — Comments by June 15, 2024

Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990

May 3, 2024
Proposed amendments to development permit exemptions under RRO 1990, Regulation 828 for lands in the Niagara Escarpment Planning Area that is under the area of development control — Comments by June 17, 2024

Ministry of Energy

May 7, 2024
Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments Related to the Treatment of Corporate Power Purchase Agreements — Comments by June 21, 2024

Royal Assents

April 25, 2024

  • Bill 31, Murray Whetung Community Service Award Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 5
  • Bill 151, Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 7
  • Bill 155, Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 8
  • Bill Pr32, Allied Contractors (Kitchener) Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr1
  • Bill Pr34, Bongo Studios Inc. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr2
  • Bill Pr35, Winchester Design Build Inc. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr3
  • Bill Pr36, Eastern Children of Israel Congregation Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr4
  • Bill Pr37, Doreen Scolnick Investments Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr5
  • Bill Pr38, The Six Brewing Company Inc. Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr6
  • Bill Pr39, 1082472 Ontario Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr7
  • Bill Pr42, Luso Canadian Charitable Society Act (Tax Relief), 2024 — Chapter No. Pr8

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, April 27, 2024:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • OSC Rule 45-508 Extension to Ontario Instrument 45-507 Self-Certified Investor Prospectus Exemption

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:

Judicature Act

  • Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – June 2024

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:

Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre

Décret 800-2024 Règlement d'application de la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:

Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply

OC 800-2024 Regulation under the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 mai 2024:

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:

Code de procédure civile

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 1, 2024:

Food Products Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:

Loi édictant la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière de procréation assisté, SQ 2015, c 25

  • Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 11, du premier alinéa de l'article 21, dans la mesure où celui-ci concerne la vérification du respect d'une obligation prévue par une disposition en vigueur qui y est visée, et de la première phrase de l'article 24, dans la mesure où celle-ci concerne le défaut de respecter une disposition en vigueur qui y est visée, édictés par l'article 1 de la Loi édictant la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière de procréation assistée (2015, chapitre 25) (Décret 799-2024)

Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre, SQ 2022, c 16

  • Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 2, 4 et 9 de Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre (2022, chapitre 16) (Décret 799-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:

Act to enact the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services and to amend various legislative provisions relating to assisted procreation and of the Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2015, c 25

  • Coming into force of section 11, the first paragraph of section 21, insofar as it concerns the verification of the fulfillment of an obligation under a provision in force it refers to, and the first sentence of section 24, insofar as it concerns the failure to fulfill a provision in force it refers to, made by section 1 be set to 23 May 2024 (OC 799-2024)

Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2022, c 16

  • Coming into force of sections 1, 2, 4 and 9 be set to 23 May 2024 (OC 799-2024)

Sanctions

2 mai 2024

  • Loi nº 48, Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d'introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d'autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière — Chapitre nº 10

7 mai 2024

  • Loi nº 49, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 11
  • Loi nº 52, Loi permettant au Parlement du Québec de préserver le principe de la souveraineté parlementaire à l'égard de la Loi sur la laïcité de l'État — Chapitre nº 12
  • Loi nº 59, Loi visant l'interruption du processus de délimitation des circonscriptions électorales — Chapitre nº 14

Assents

May 2, 2024

  • Bill 48, An Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safety-related provisions — Chapter No. 10

May 7, 2024

  • Bill 49, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 21 March 2023 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 11
  • Bill 52, An Act to enable the Parliament of Québec to preserve the principle of parliamentary sovereignty with respect to the Act respecting the laicity of the State — Chapter No. 12
  • Bill 59, An Act to interrupt the electoral division delimitation process — Chapter No. 14

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 26, 2024:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 21/2024 The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024
Sask Reg 22/2024 The Petroleum Innovation Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024

The SaskEnergy Act

Sask Reg 26/2024 The SaskEnergy Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Saskatchewan Technology Start­up Incentive Act

Sask Reg 27/2024 The Saskatchewan Technology Start‑up Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 3, 2024:

The Crown Minerals Act

Sask Reg RRS c C‑50.2 Reg 37 The Multi-lateral Oil Well Program Regulations

The Provincial Health Authority Act

Sask Reg RRS c P‑30.3 Reg 3 The Surgical Registry Regulations, 2024

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 29/2024 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 41-101, NI 44-101, NI 44-102 and NI 44-103) Amendment Regulations, 2024

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

16 May 2024

Legislative Update Report No. 2024-09 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Canada Tax
