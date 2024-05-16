In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|C-69
|Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1
|C-70
|Countering Foreign Interference Act
|C-270
|Stopping Internet Sexual Exploitation Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 8, 2024:
Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act
|SOR/2024-71
|Bank for International Settlements Privileges and Immunities Order
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2024-68
|CUFTA Rules of Origin Regulations
Excise Act, 2001
|SOR/2024-70
|Excise Duties on Vaping Products Regulations
Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act
|SOR/2024-69
|Regulations Amending the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-72
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
Supreme Court Act
|SOR/2024-73
|Rules Amending the Rules of the Supreme Court of Canada
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:
Canada Labour Code and Non-smokers' Health Act
- New Brunswick Nuclear Power Plant Exclusion Regulations (Parts I, II and III of the Canada Labour Code and the Non-smokers' Health Act)
- Ontario Nuclear Power Plant Exclusion Regulations (Parts I, II and III of the Canada Labour Code and the Non-smokers' Health Act)
- Regulations Amending the Saskatchewan Uranium Mines and Mills Exclusions Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act, 2023 SC 2024, c 3
- Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine in force the day on which that Act comes into force, other than subsections 19(3), 20(2) and (4), 21(2), 22(2), 23(2), 24(2), 25(2) and 26(2) (PC 2024-0383)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
April 30, 2024
- Bill C-29, National Council for Reconciliation Act — Chapter No. 8
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of final decision after assessment of 22 Acids and Bases Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Species at Risk Act
- Description of critical habitat of the Spotted Gar in Point Pelee National Park of Canada, Long Point National Wildlife Area, and Big Creek National Wildlife Area
Global Affairs Canada
- Notice of intent to conduct impact assessments, including an initial environmental assessment and gender-based analysis plus, on a Canada-Ecuador Free Trade Agreement
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. TIPB-001-2024 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2023-358
Canada Marine Act
- Sept-Îles Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication after assessment of 16 substances in the Gas Oils and Kerosenes with Uses in Products Available to Consumers Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Payment Clearing and Settlement Act
- Notice of designation of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.
- Notice of designation of ICE NGX Canada Inc.
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2024
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-001
- Inquiries
- Construction and building materials
- Office furniture
Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909
- International Joint Commission Reference regarding water pollution in the Elk-Kootenay/i watershed
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Certain pea protein — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Pea protein
- Inquiry — Informatics services
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 4, 2024:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 4.A – Popular Music Concerts (2018-2024)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|20
|Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|206
|Child and Youth Advocate (Parent and Guardian Advisor) Amendment Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:
New Home Buyer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 69/2024
|New Home Buyer Protection (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 68/2024
|Alberta Safety Codes Authority Amendment Order
|Alta Reg 67/2024
|Exemption Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 30, 2024:
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 90/2024
|Enacts Property Transfer Tax Exemption Regulation No. 35
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 7, 2024:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 94/2024
|Amends BC Reg 227/2021 — Official Reporters (Supreme Court) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 7, 2024:
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 2
- Sections 3 to 5 and 10 in force May 3, 2024 (BC Reg 92/2024
- Sections 6 to 8 in force May 3, 2024 (BC Reg 93/2024)
Royal Assents
April 25, 2024
- Bill 3, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 9, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 11, Vancouver Charter Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 13, Land Title and Property Law Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 15, Budget Measures Implementation (Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax) Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 16, Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 17, Police Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 18, Vancouver Charter Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 19, Children and Family Development Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 15
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|34
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act
|37
|The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act
|Man Reg 32/2024
|Domestic Labour Mobility Applicants Regulation
The Retail Sales Tax Act
|Man Reg 33/2024
|Retail Sales Tax Regulation, amendment
The Manitoba Hydro Act
|Man Reg 34/2024
|Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|35
|An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act
|36
|An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act
|37
|An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act
|38
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
|39
|Justices of the Peace Act
|40
|An Act Respecting Hearing Officers
|41
|An Act to Amend the Private Occupational Training Act
|42
|An Act Respecting Local Governance and Regional Service Delivery
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2024-17
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
Industrial Relations Act
|NB Reg 2024-19
|NB Reg 82-92, amendment
Apprenticeship and Occupational Certification Act
|NB Reg 2024-20
|NB Reg 2014-133, amendment
Electrical Installation and Inspection Act
|NB Reg 2024-21
|NB Reg 84-165, amendment
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NB Reg 2024-22
|NB Reg 2007-33, amendment
Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act
|NB Reg 2024-23
|NB Reg 84-187, amendment
Employment Standards Act
|NB Reg 2024-24
|NB Reg 2007-34, amendment
Health Facilities Act
|NB Reg 2024-25
|General Regulation
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 8, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to:
- National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, and its related companion policy
- National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions
- National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions, and its related companion policy
- National Instrument 44-103 Post-Receipt Pricing, and its related companion policy
- National Policy 47-201 Trading Securities Using the Internet and Other Electronic Means
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|35
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000
|71
|Correctional Services Act
|75
|Tourist Accommodations Act
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:
Apprenticeship, Trade and Occupation Certification Act
|NWT Reg R-015-2024
|Designated Occupations Order
|NWT Reg R-016-2024
|Designated Trades Order
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2024:
Securities Act
- Rule
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 52-112
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 45-110
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 25-102
- IMPLEMENTING REPEAL OF RULE 81-104
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-102
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-103
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-102
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 44-101
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 41-101
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 93-101
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 3, 2024:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 81/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 83/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2024:
Business Licence Act
|Nu Reg R-011-2024
|Eating or Drinking Places Business Licence Regulations, repeal
Income Tax Act
|Nu Reg R-012-2024
|Income Tax Regulations, amendments
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|186
|Growing Agritourism Act, 2024
|190
|Working for Workers Five Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Building Opportunities in The Skilled Trades Act, 2021
|O Reg 191/24
|Skilled Trades Ontario — Additional Objects and Powers
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 175/24
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 176/24
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 184/24
|Licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, amending O Reg 570/05
Employer Health Tax Act
|O Reg 183/24
|General, amending Reg 319 of RRO 1990
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 182/24
|Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23
|O Reg 189/24
|Penalties and Reciprocal Enforcement, amending O Reg 289/01
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 178/24
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Midwifery Act, 1991
|O Reg 188/24
|Designated Drugs and Substances
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 190/24
|Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
|O Reg 180/24
|General, amending O Reg 201/96
Ontario Heritage Act
|O Reg 187/24
|General, amending O Reg 385/21
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 179/24
|Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990
Tobacco Tax Act
|O Reg 181/24
|General, amending Reg 1034 of RRO 1990
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 185/24
|Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07
|O Reg 186/24
|Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
May 1, 2024
Consultation on Leveraging the Role of Resident Support Personnel in Long-Term Care Homes — Comments by June 15, 2024
Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990
May 3, 2024
Proposed amendments to development permit exemptions under RRO 1990, Regulation 828 for lands in the Niagara Escarpment Planning Area that is under the area of development control — Comments by June 17, 2024
Ministry of Energy
May 7, 2024
Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments Related to the Treatment of Corporate Power Purchase Agreements — Comments by June 21, 2024
Royal Assents
April 25, 2024
- Bill 31, Murray Whetung Community Service Award Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 151, Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 155, Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill Pr32, Allied Contractors (Kitchener) Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr1
- Bill Pr34, Bongo Studios Inc. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr2
- Bill Pr35, Winchester Design Build Inc. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr3
- Bill Pr36, Eastern Children of Israel Congregation Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr4
- Bill Pr37, Doreen Scolnick Investments Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr5
- Bill Pr38, The Six Brewing Company Inc. Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr6
- Bill Pr39, 1082472 Ontario Limited Act, 2024 — Chapter No. Pr7
- Bill Pr42, Luso Canadian Charitable Society Act (Tax Relief), 2024 — Chapter No. Pr8
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, April 27, 2024:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 45-508 Extension to Ontario Instrument 45-507 Self-Certified Investor Prospectus Exemption
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 27, 2024:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – June 2024
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:
Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de
médecine de famille et de médecine
spécialisée
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre
|Décret 800-2024
|Règlement d'application de la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:
Act to promote access to family medicine and
specialized medicine services
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply
|OC 800-2024
|Regulation under the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 mai 2024:
Loi sur les produits alimentaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 1, 2024:
Food Products Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mai 2024:
Loi édictant la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière de procréation assisté, SQ 2015, c 25
- Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 11, du premier alinéa de l'article 21, dans la mesure où celui-ci concerne la vérification du respect d'une obligation prévue par une disposition en vigueur qui y est visée, et de la première phrase de l'article 24, dans la mesure où celle-ci concerne le défaut de respecter une disposition en vigueur qui y est visée, édictés par l'article 1 de la Loi édictant la Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives en matière de procréation assistée (2015, chapitre 25) (Décret 799-2024)
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre, SQ 2022, c 16
- Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 2, 4 et 9 de Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre (2022, chapitre 16) (Décret 799-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 8, 2024:
Act to enact the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services and to amend various legislative provisions relating to assisted procreation and of the Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2015, c 25
- Coming into force of section 11, the first paragraph of section 21, insofar as it concerns the verification of the fulfillment of an obligation under a provision in force it refers to, and the first sentence of section 24, insofar as it concerns the failure to fulfill a provision in force it refers to, made by section 1 be set to 23 May 2024 (OC 799-2024)
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply, SQ 2022, c 16
- Coming into force of sections 1, 2, 4 and 9 be set to 23 May 2024 (OC 799-2024)
Sanctions
2 mai 2024
- Loi nº 48, Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d'introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d'autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière — Chapitre nº 10
7 mai 2024
- Loi nº 49, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 11
- Loi nº 52, Loi permettant au Parlement du Québec de préserver le principe de la souveraineté parlementaire à l'égard de la Loi sur la laïcité de l'État — Chapitre nº 12
- Loi nº 59, Loi visant l'interruption du processus de délimitation des circonscriptions électorales — Chapitre nº 14
Assents
May 2, 2024
- Bill 48, An Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safety-related provisions — Chapter No. 10
May 7, 2024
- Bill 49, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 21 March 2023 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 52, An Act to enable the Parliament of Québec to preserve the principle of parliamentary sovereignty with respect to the Act respecting the laicity of the State — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 59, An Act to interrupt the electoral division delimitation process — Chapter No. 14
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 26, 2024:
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 21/2024
|The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024
|Sask Reg 22/2024
|The Petroleum Innovation Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024
The SaskEnergy Act
|Sask Reg 26/2024
|The SaskEnergy Amendment Regulations, 2024
The Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive Act
|Sask Reg 27/2024
|The Saskatchewan Technology Start‑up Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2024
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 3, 2024:
The Crown Minerals Act
|Sask Reg RRS c C‑50.2 Reg 37
|The Multi-lateral Oil Well Program Regulations
The Provincial Health Authority Act
|Sask Reg RRS c P‑30.3 Reg 3
|The Surgical Registry Regulations, 2024
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 29/2024
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 41-101, NI 44-101, NI 44-102 and NI 44-103) Amendment Regulations, 2024
Yukon / Yukon
