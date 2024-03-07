Canada:
Tax Considerations On The Repayment Of Discounted Foreign Currency Obligations
07 March 2024
Bennett Jones LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
When Canadian multinationals issue discounted bonds, notes and
similar obligations in a foreign currency, the tax consequences of
repaying the debt are governed by subsections 39(2) and paragraph
20(1)(f) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Jared Mackey and Anu Nijhawan explore the application and
interaction of these provisions, which can give rise to unexpected
results, in an article entitled The Repayment of Discounted
Foreign Currency Obligations, published byThe Federated Press
International Tax Planning newsletter (Volume XXVIII No. 1), which
can be accessed on Taxnet Pro by Thomson Reuters.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Canada
What's New This Canadian Tax Season
Crowe MacKay LLP
The Federal Government has made changes to the capital gains exemption and deduction for tradesperson's tools expense as well as created a multigenerational home renovation tax credit...
Cardinal Rules Of Donation Receipts
Miller Thomson LLP
One of the primary advantages of an organization becoming a registered charity is being able to issue official donation receipts.
Inheritance Tax Planning For Canadian Residents
Rosen & Associates
Inheritance tax planning is a pivotal component of estate management. In Canada, dealing with the intricate tax system can be a challenging endeavour, and understanding the nuances...
Mandatory Disclosure Rules
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Canada's mandatory disclosure rules were significantly expanded in 2023. Three separate regimes comprise the rules: reportable transactions, notifiable transactions...