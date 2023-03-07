Podcast #76 – Why Your Income for Taxes May Not Be Your Income for Child Support (or Spousal Support)

Parents who pay child support, and some parents who receive child support, are can be very surprised, when a judge, arbitrator, or lawyer acting as a family law mediator, say that a parent's income for child support is NOT the same as the total income on their tax return on which they pay taxes. This is particularly true when the parent is self-employed, or earns their income by means other than a salary such as through dividends or capital gains. The different way for calculating income for child support can have a significant impact on the amount of child support that is paid. It also affects spousal support, although that can be in even more complicated.

To listen podcast, click here.

