Canada:
Personal Income Tax Checklist (2023)
30 January 2023
Crowe MacKay LLP
Whether you've been preparing your taxes for years or are
new to filing taxes, Crowe MacKay's personal income tax
checklist is a great resource to ensure you provide everything your
accountant needs to file your taxes — saving you time and
preparation fees.
Items you will find in our checklist include:
- family information (marital status, dependents, etc.),
- tax documents (T4, T5, T101, etc.),
- investments (non-registered accounts),
- required receipts (charitable donations, RRSP contributions,
etc.),
- dues (union or professional),
- foreign investments, and more.
Crowe MacKay's tax organizer also provides further details
on a number of items including who is required to submit certain
taxable papers and more.
Utilize our personal income tax checklist
Download or print our organizer to simplify your submission
process this tax season.
Download our Personal Income Tax Checklist
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
