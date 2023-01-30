Due to inflation and the rising cost of living, the Government of Canada has announced a one-time top-up benefit for low-income renters, providing $500 to qualifying individuals and families.

Housing Benefit Eligibility

The top-up program is for low-income renters with adjusted net incomes (i.e. net income from the T1 return adjusted for any universal child care benefit and registered disability savings plan amounts received or repaid) below $35,000 for families or $20,000 for individuals. Applicants must have paid at least 30% of their 2021 adjusted net income on rent in 2022.

In order to be eligible, applicants must confirm they:

Filed their 2021 income tax return or statement of income

Are at least 15 years of age as of December 1, 2022

Are a resident of Canada in 2022 for tax purposes

Have a principal residence* in Canada as of December 1, 2022

Had 2021 adjusted family net income of:

$35,000 or less for families

$20,000 or less for individuals

Paid 2022 eligible rent:

In the 2022 calendar year

For any qualifying principal residence in 2022

Equal to at least 30% of their 2021 adjusted family net income

*Principal residence is the place where an individual normally lives and pays rent, such as a house, condominium, apartment, duplex, college or university residence, trailer, mobile home, or houseboat.

Confirm Your Eligibility & Apply

To determine if you are eligible for the one-time housing benefit, set-up or utilize your My CRA Account or My Service Canada Account. Your account will show your eligibility status and allow you to submit an application.

Applications are open until Friday, March 31, 2023.

