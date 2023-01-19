Another tax season in Canada is fast approaching. Crowe MacKay's advisors are committed to providing personalized tax advice so you can take advantage of all the tax savings available to you. We share five helpful steps to get you ready for the May 1, 2023, tax filing deadline.

How do I submit my tax materials?

Through the Crowe MacKay Client Portal

We offer clients a secure and confidential client portal to upload and share documents electronically. Crowe MacKay's Client Portal can be accessed via the grey navigation bar at the top of our website. If you have forgotten your password it can be reset with the email you use to login to the Portal with.

By mail

Find your local office's mailing address here It is recommended to use a courier that requires a signature and provides tracking services to ensure a safe and secure delivery of your documents.

In person drop-off

Your documents can be dropped off in person to any one of our eight locations. Find your local Crowe MacKay office.

When are my tax materials due?

The personal income tax filing deadline is May 1, 2023. However, our experts suggest that clients begin to submit their personal income taxes in February or March to better manage any filing delays that could arise.

If you are an individual earning self-employment income the tax filing deadline is June 15, 2023, but your taxes owing are still due by May 1.

Read our important 2022 tax year dates article for a comprehensive list of deadlines or subscribe to our newsletter to receive tax deadline reminders directly.

What tax documents should I be compiling?

For a comprehensive list of documents you may be required to submit, view our personal income tax organizer. This checklist will assist you in compiling all your documents and receipts that your Crowe MacKay advisor will need in preparing your taxes.

It is important to update your advisor on any changes in address, marital status, or dependents.

What happens once my tax return is prepared?

Once your Crowe MacKay advisor prepares your return, they will send it to you for signature and confirmation. Following this, we will electronically file (e-file) your tax return. To complete the e-filing of your tax return, signed consent indicating you reviewed and agreed to all information in the return is required. Email or verbal authorization will not be accepted.

Status of your tax return filing and/or refund can be viewed through Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) My Account.

What steps can I take right now to prepare for the upcoming tax season?

Our advisors share 8 Tips to Get You Ahead This Tax Season to help you feel confident and organized this tax season - which includes using the tax checklist.

In addition, you can also complete the following to ensure you are receiving communications from the CRA in a timely manner, including the status of your return, required instalment payments, and refunds.

Set up "My Account" with CRA



Canada Revenue Agency's My Account is a secure portal that allows you to view your personal income tax and benefit information and manage your taxes online. My Account allows you to access your RRSP and TFSA contribution room; view notice of assessment or reassessment; make secure payments; set up direct deposits; track the status of your tax return filing; among other useful features.



Set up your CRA My Account

Sign-up for a direct deposit of your refund



To arrange for direct deposits of your refund, sign-up online or contact your financial institution.



If you prefer to sign up over the phone call 1-800-959-8281. You will need your:

social insurance number

full name and current address

date of birth

most recent income tax and benefit return and information about the most recent payments you received from the Canada Revenue Agency

banking information: three-digit financial institution number, five-digit transit number, and your account number

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.