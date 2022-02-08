Not sure of important 2021 tax year dates in Canada? No problem, our Tax Team has put together a list of key dates to help you navigate Canada's 2021 tax year.
Find a downloadable version of the below important 2021 tax year dates in our Tax Planning Newsletter on page 10.
December 15, 2021
- Final personal tax installment for 2021 if you are required to pay installments
December 31, 2021
- Charitable gifts
- Political contributions
- Certain spousal and child support payments
- Deductible legal fees
- Interest on student loans
- Investment counsel fees, interest and other investment expenses
- Medical expenses
- Child care expenses
- Moving expenses
- Union and professional membership dues
- RRSP contributions if you turned 71 in the year
January 30, 2022
- Interest on a low interest or non-interest bearing loan from your employer to reduce your taxable benefit
- Interest on intra-family loans
February 14, 2022
- Reimbursement of automobile expenses to your employer to reduce your taxable benefit if you use an employer-provided automobile
March 1, 2022
- Contribution to your own RRSP or spousal RRSP for the 2021 tax year
- Repayments under a Home Buyer's Plan or a Lifelong Learning Plan for the 2021 tax year
March 15, 2022
- U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner
April 18, 2022
- U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens
April 30, 2022
- Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals who do not earn self-employment income
- Tax balance due date for all individuals
May 17, 2021 **NEW
- U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens
In response to COVID-19, the IRS extended the tax filing deadline for U.S. citizens from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021.
June 15, 2022
- Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals who earn self-employment income
- U.S. filing deadline for US citizens living outside of the U.S.
- U.S. filing deadline for 8840 "Closer Connection Exception Statement for Aliens"
September 15, 2022
- U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner if extension filed
October 15, 2022
- Final U.S. filing deadline if extension filed
- U.S. FBAR filing deadline
