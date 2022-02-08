Not sure of important 2021 tax year dates in Canada? No problem, our Tax Team has put together a list of key dates to help you navigate Canada's 2021 tax year.

Find a downloadable version of the below important 2021 tax year dates in our Tax Planning Newsletter on page 10.

December 15, 2021

  • Final personal tax installment for 2021 if you are required to pay installments

December 31, 2021

  • Charitable gifts
  • Political contributions
  • Certain spousal and child support payments
  • Deductible legal fees
  • Interest on student loans
  • Investment counsel fees, interest and other investment expenses
  • Medical expenses
  • Child care expenses
  • Moving expenses
  • Union and professional membership dues
  • RRSP contributions if you turned 71 in the year

January 30, 2022

  • Interest on a low interest or non-interest bearing loan from your employer to reduce your taxable benefit
  • Interest on intra-family loans

February 14, 2022

  • Reimbursement of automobile expenses to your employer to reduce your taxable benefit if you use an employer-provided automobile

March 1, 2022

  • Contribution to your own RRSP or spousal RRSP for the 2021 tax year
  • Repayments under a Home Buyer's Plan or a Lifelong Learning Plan for the 2021 tax year

March 15, 2022

  • U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner

April 18, 2022

  • U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens

April 30, 2022

  • Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals who do not earn self-employment income
  • Tax balance due date for all individuals

May 17, 2021 **NEW

  • U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens

In response to COVID-19, the IRS extended the tax filing deadline for U.S. citizens from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021.

June 15, 2022

  • Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals who earn self-employment income
  • U.S. filing deadline for US citizens living outside of the U.S.
  • U.S. filing deadline for 8840 "Closer Connection Exception Statement for Aliens"

September 15, 2022

  • U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner if extension filed

October 15, 2022

  • Final U.S. filing deadline if extension filed
  • U.S. FBAR filing deadline

