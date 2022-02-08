ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Not sure of important 2021 tax year dates in Canada? No problem, our Tax Team has put together a list of key dates to help you navigate Canada's 2021 tax year.

Find a downloadable version of the below important 2021 tax year dates in our Tax Planning Newsletter on page 10.

December 15, 2021

Final personal tax installment for 2021 if you are required to pay installments

December 31, 2021

Charitable gifts

Political contributions

Certain spousal and child support payments

Deductible legal fees

Interest on student loans

Investment counsel fees, interest and other investment expenses

Medical expenses

Child care expenses

Moving expenses

Union and professional membership dues

RRSP contributions if you turned 71 in the year

January 30, 2022

Interest on a low interest or non-interest bearing loan from your employer to reduce your taxable benefit

Interest on intra-family loans

February 14, 2022

Reimbursement of automobile expenses to your employer to reduce your taxable benefit if you use an employer-provided automobile

March 1, 2022

Contribution to your own RRSP or spousal RRSP for the 2021 tax year

Repayments under a Home Buyer's Plan or a Lifelong Learning Plan for the 2021 tax year

March 15, 2022

U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner

April 18, 2022

U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens

April 30, 2022

Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals who do not earn self-employment income

Tax balance due date for all individuals

May 17, 2021 **NEW

U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens

In response to COVID-19, the IRS extended the tax filing deadline for U.S. citizens from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021.

June 15, 2022

Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals who earn self-employment income

U.S. filing deadline for US citizens living outside of the U.S.

U.S. filing deadline for 8840 "Closer Connection Exception Statement for Aliens"

September 15, 2022

U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner if extension filed

October 15, 2022

Final U.S. filing deadline if extension filed

U.S. FBAR filing deadline

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.