Specified foreign property - tax guidance from a Canadian tax lawyer on foreign reporting requirements

A Canadian taxpayer has to report the income earned from both Canadian and foreign sources. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the rules with respect to declaring foreign property on your tax return. If the total cost of specified foreign properties that you held exceeds $100,000 at any time during the taxation year, you are required to file the T1135 form - Foreign Income Verification Statement. The due date for Form T1135 is the same as the deadline for your personal or corporation income tax return. Failure to file on time can lead to significant tax penalties.

Who needs to file T1135

This reporting requirement applies to Canadian resident individuals, corporations, trusts as well as certain partnerships. However, individuals are not required to file form T1135 for the year in which they become a Canadian resident.

What is specified foreign property

Specified foreign property typically includes:

amounts in foreign bank accounts, but not US funds in a Canadian financial institution,

shares in foreign companies, even if held in a Canadian brokerage,

shares of corporation residents in Canada held outside Canada (e.g., in a brokerage account in another country),

interests in non-resident trusts that was acquired for consideration,

bonds or debentures issued by foreign governments or foreign countries,

life insurance policies issued by a foreign issuer - CRA's "Questions and Answers" indicates that the "adjusted cost basis" of an interest in a life insurance policy as defined in subsection 148(9) of the Income Tax Act can be considered as a reasonable approximation of the cost amount of the property for the purpose of Form T1135,

a property that is convertible into, exchangeable for, or confers a right to acquire a property that is specified foreign property (e.g., a call option which has been purchased),

interests or units in offshore mutual funds,

funds or intangible property such as cryptocurrency, and

real estate situated outside Canada (unless mainly held for personal use and enjoyment).

Specified foreign property does not include:

foreign property held in registered accounts such as RRSPs, RRIFs, RESTPs, RDSPs, locked-in registered plans and TFSAs,

units of Canadian mutual fund trusts or mutual fund corporations that invest in foreign securities or are held in a foreign currency,

personal-use property such as vacation homes, vehicles, jewellery, artwork of any other such property, and

property used or held exclusively in carrying on an active business such as a business inventory, equipment or building used in a business.

Note that even if some or all of the property was sold before the end of the taxation year, the T1135 should still be filed as long as the total cost of all specified foreign properties exceeds $100,000 at any time during the year.

What information should be reported on form T1135

The T1135 form requirement started from the taxation year of 1997 and was revised for the 2014 taxation year to streamline foreign asset reporting for certain taxpayers.

1. Simplified reporting method

For 2015 and later taxation years, if the total cost of specified foreign assets is more than $100,000 but less than $250,000 throughout the year, a taxpayer can report the assets to CRA under a new simplified foreign asset reporting method under Part A of the T1135. A taxpayer must indicate:

the type of property,

the top 3 countries based on the maximum cost amount of specified foreign property held during the year,

the total income throughout the year from all specified foreign property, and

the amount of gain or loss from the disposition of all specified foreign property.

2. Detailed reporting method

If the total cost of all specified foreign assets is more than $250,000 at any time of the year, a taxpayer needs to complete Part B of the T1135 form using the detailed reporting method. The form is divided into seven categories that correspond to different types of specified foreign property.

Pro tax tips - Consequences of failure to file on time

If you fail to file the T1135 form on time, you may face a penalty of $25 per day subject to a minimum penalty of $100 and a maximum of $2,500. There may be further penalties if the failure to file or errors were made knowingly or resulted from gross negligence. Furthermore, a three-year extension to the normal reassessment period may apply to your entire tax return which extends the statutory barred period of your normal assessment or reassessment from 3 years to 6 years. To make matters worse, the review from the CRA is not restricted to just your foreign property.

If you failed to submit the T1135 form on time, you can possibly submit a voluntary disclosure application to avoid severe penalties. To qualify for the voluntary disclosure program, you must meet certain criteria and it is highly recommended that you seek professional advice from an expert Canadian tax lawyer. Contact our office to speak with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer for guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.