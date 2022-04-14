ARTICLE

Canada stands out for its political and economic stability, its competitiveness in costs of doing business and its quality of life ranking. More recently, in the context of global labor challenge, Canada is also viewed as a leader for its engaging immigration policies. With the aim of attracting both foreign investment and talent, Canada has deployed immigration policies targeting innovative talent and enabling companies to appeal and retain foreign workers. Canada has also implemented strategies to assist the manufacturing sector to fill out technical or low-skilled positions, thereby addressing simultaneously labor shortages in specific industries.

This webinar will be a discussion on strategies and programs available for companies so that they can use the openness of our immigration system as a competitive advantage.

