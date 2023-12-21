To Our Community, Clients, and Colleagues,

Recent global events have led to an increase in Antisemitism and Islamophobia in Canada. Nelligan Law condemns any such acts of hate, which are antithetical to our pursuit of justice and our protection of human rights. We extend our deepest empathy and support to those within our diverse community who are directly affected by these events, including individuals of Jewish, Muslim, and other backgrounds. Given the rise of Islamophobia and Antisemitism, we feel it is important to offer this empathy and support publicly.

At Nelligan Law, we are deeply committed to our core values of respect, equality, and inclusivity, both within our workplace and as members of our wider communities. As we bear witness to the events around the world, we acknowledge the essential role of legal professionals who not only possess a deep understanding of the law but are also dedicated to the principles of justice and peace. As a law firm that actively recruits individuals from diverse backgrounds and communities, we recognize our responsibility to foster an environment where people of all faiths and communities feel safe and can unite in pursuit of common goals.

To those in our community, we remind you that our human rights information line continues to be operational. If you are experiencing discrimination in your community or workplace, we invite you to call us to receive free legal information about provincial and federal human rights law.

During these challenging times, we remain resolute in our mission to uphold the values of respect and equality, not only within the confines of our law firm but also within our broader community.

Respectfully,

Mia Hempey

CEO

