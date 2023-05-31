Legislation for the period 05/11 to 05/24
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-48
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (bail reform)
|C-280
|An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (deemed trust - perishable fruits and vegetables)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 24, 2023:
Canada Business Corporations Act
|SOR/2023-88
|Regulations Amending the Canada Business Corporations Regulations, 2001
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2023-90
|Order 2023-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2023-91
|Order 2023-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:
Species at Risk Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending the Small Vessel Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:
Canada Transportation Act
- Order varying the Terms and Conditions governing the merged entity operating as Canadian North
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 11, 2023
- Bill C-46,Cost of Living Relief Act, No. 3- Chapter No. 11
- Bill S-211,Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act- Chapter No. 9
- Bill S-277,Food Day in Canada Act- Chapter No. 10
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance - 2H-1-benzopyran-2-one, 7-(diethylamino)-4-methyl- (coumarin 1), CAS RN 91-44-1- specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of four substances in the Other Polymers Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of intent to consult on Health Canada's proposed fees for natural health products
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-001-23 - Decision on a Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework, Including Spectrum in the 3900-3980 MHz Band and Portions of the 26, 28 and 38 GHz Bands
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 20, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21471
- Order 2023-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domesticSubstances List
- Order 2023-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domesticSubstances List
- Publication of the draft state of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) report (paragraphs68(b) and (c) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Global Affairs Canada
- Consultations on a proposed Canada-Africa Economic Cooperation Strategy
Insurance Companies Act
- PURE Insurance - Order to insure in Canada risks
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 20, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry (E-registry Service pilot project) - Revised notice - Certain wind towers
- Inquiries - Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation
- Vessels, miscellaneous - Repair
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Information bulletins
- Notices of consultation
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2023:
Water Act
|Alta Reg 93/2023
|Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 16, 2023:
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 - Carbon Tax Regulation
Home Owner Grant Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 100/2002 - Home Owner Grant Regulation
Insurance Premium Tax Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 154/2016 - Insurance Premium Tax Regulation
Land Tax Deferment Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 57/98 - Land Tax Deferment Regulation
Logging Tax Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 166/2016 - Logging Tax Regulation
Mineral Land Tax Act
|BC Reg 123/2023
|Enacts Mineral Land Tax Regulation
Mineral Tax Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 401/89 - Mineral Tax General Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 119/2023
|Chief Gold Commissioner Enacts Tidal Areas (Clay Mining) Regulation
|BC Reg 120/2023
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 - Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 - Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Petroleum and Natural Gas Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 357/98 - Petroleum and Natural Gas General Regulation
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 74/88 - Property Transfer Tax Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 96/2013 - Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
Taxation (Rural Area) Act
|BC Reg 121/2023
|Amends BC Reg 387/82 - Taxation (Rural Area) Act Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 23, 2023:
Health profession Act
|Erratum
|In Volume 66, No. 6 ofThe British Columbia Gazette, Part II, on page 404, in section 3(b) of Schedule2 of BC Reg100/2023, the text that reads "in subsection (4)(g)" should read "in subsection(4)".
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 124/2023
|Amends BC Reg 202/2018 - Cannabis Licensing Regulation
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 128/2023
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 - Carbon Tax Regulation
Clean Energy Act
|BC Reg 125/2023
|Amends BC Reg 102/2012 - Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation
|BC Reg 126/2023
|Amends BC Reg 102/2012 - Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 129/2023
|Enacts First Nations Trust Property Transfer Tax Exemption Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 128/2023
|Amends BC Regs
96/2013 - Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
97/2013 - Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 23, 2023:
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 39
- Section 48 in force June 1, 2023 (BC Reg 127/2023)
Royal Assents
May 11, 2023
- Bill 5,Public Service Labour Relations Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 27
- Bill 10,Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023- Chapter No. 23
- Bill 11,Election Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 14
- Bill 13,Pay Transparency Act- Chapter No. 18
- Bill 17,Family Law Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 12
- Bill 18,Haida Nation Recognition Act- Chapter No. 24
- Bill 19,Money Services Businesses Act- Chapter No. 19
- Bill 20,Business Corporations Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 20
- Bill 21,Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 13
- Bill 22,Strata Property Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 21
- Bill 23,Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 17
- Bill 24,Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023- Chapter No. 16
- Bill 25,Electoral Districts Act- Chapter No. 15
- Bill 26,Municipalities Enabling and Validating (No. 5) Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 22
Notices / Avis
British Columbia Gazette, Part I, May 11, 2023:
E-Health (Personal Health Information Access and Protection of Privacy) Act
- Ministerial Order M120
- Ministerial Order M121
- Ministerial Order M122
- Ministerial Order M123
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|40
|The Combative Sports Amendment Act
|41
|The Occupiers' Liability Amendment Act
|43
|The Provincial Offences Amendment Act (2)
|204
|The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Licence Plates for MMIWG2S Awareness)
|222
|The Public Schools Amendment Act (Nutrition Programs)
|226
|The Universal Newborn Hearing Screening Amendment Act
|227
|The Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act (Access to Washrooms for Delivery Persons)
|233
|The Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Act
|237
|The Advanced Education Administration Amendment Act
|238
|The Personal Care Home Accountability Act (Various Acts Amended)
|239
|The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (Application Fees and Deposits)
|240
|The Remembrance Day Amendment Act
|241
|The Mandatory Training for Provincial Employees (Systemic Racism and Human Rights) Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Court of King's Bench Act
|Man Reg 37/2023
|Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment
|Man Reg 38/2023
|Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment
|Man Reg 39/2023
|Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment
The Human Rights Code
|Man Reg 41/2023
|Complaint Form Regulation, repeal
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|Man Reg 45/2023
|Practice of Registered Nursing Regulation, amendment
The Electronic Commerce and Information Act
|Man Reg 47/2023
|Electronic Documents under Designated Laws Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Beneficiary Designation (Retirement, Savings and Other Plans) Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 17
- Act in force June 1, 2023 (OIC 144/2023)
The Engineering and Geoscientific Professions Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 48
- Act in force November 1, 2023 (OIC 152/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|38
|An Act to Amend the Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act
|39
|An Act Respecting the Regional Health Authorities
|40
|Health Facilities Act
|41
|An Act Respecting Holdback Trust Accounts
|42
|Construction Prompt Payment and Adjudication Act
|43
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Act
|44
|An Act Respecting the Demise of the Crown
|45
|Local Governance Commission Act
|46
|Education Act
|47
|Livestock Health Act
|48
|An Act to Amend the Order of New Brunswick Act
|49
|An Act Respecting the Executive Council Act and the Legislative Assembly Act
|52
|Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act
|53
|An Act Respecting the New Brunswick Housing Corporation
|54
|An Act to Amend the Assessment Act
|55
|An Act to Amend The Residential Tenancies Act
|56
|An Act to End Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Drilling
|58
|Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General - Acts and Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|NB Reg 2023-28
|NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
|NB Reg 2023-29
|NB Reg 2013-39, amendment
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2023-31
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|23
|An Act to Amend Various Acts of the Province Respecting the Alternate Witnessing of Documents by Lawyers
|29
|An Act to Amend the Architects Act, 2008
|30
|An Act Respecting the Regulation of Mortgage Brokerages and Mortgage Brokers in the Province
|31
|An Act to Amend the Patient Safety Act
|32
|An Act to Amend the Pharmaceutical Services Act
|34
|An Act to Amend The Electrical Power Control Act, 1994 and Public Utilities Act
|37
|An Act to Authorize the Raising of Money by Way of Loan By the Province
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel - Annual Regulations
Registered Nurses Act, 2008
|NLR38/23
|Registered Nurses Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 19, 2023:
Occupational Therapists Act
|NS Reg81/2023
|College of Occupational Therapists of Nova Scotia Registration Regulations - amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg73/2023
|Petroleum Products Pricing Act Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg76/2023
|Petroleum Products Pricing Act Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 19, 2023:
An Act to Amend Chapter 22 of the Acts of 2021, the Interim Residential Rental Increase Cap Act,SNS 2023, c 7
- Act in force May 9, 2023 (NS Reg 78/2023)
Notices / Avis
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, May 17, 2023:
Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act
- Publication and Notice of Effective Date of 2023 Agreement Amending the Multilateral Agreement Respecting Pooled Registered Pension Plans and Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|112
|An Act to provide for the dissolution of The Regional Municipality of Peel
Regulations / Règlements
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 89/23
|Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
Chiropody Act, 1991
|O Reg 93/23
|General, amending O Reg 203/94
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 99/23
|Licensing - Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters
|O Reg 100/23
|Penalties and Reciprocal Enforcement, amending O Reg 289/01
|O Reg 101/23
|Termination and Severance of Employment, amending O Reg 288/01
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 102/23
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act - Small Scale Breweries
|O Reg 103/23
|Environmental Compliance Approvals - Exemptions from Section 9 of the Act, amending O Reg 524/98
Naturopathy Act, 2007
|O Reg 94/23
|General, amending O Reg 168/15
Nursing Act, 1991
|O Reg 96/23
|General, amending O Reg 275/94
Pharmacy Act, 1991
|O Reg 95/23
|General, amending O Reg 202/94
Planning Act
|O Reg 90/23
|Zoning Order - City of Richmond Hill, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 698/20
|O Reg 91/23
|Zoning Order - City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel
|O Reg 92/23
|Zoning Order - City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 97/23
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
May 17, 2023
Amendments to the blue box regulation to expand deductions for producers - Comments by June 16, 2023
Royal Assents
May 18, 2023
- Bill 60,Your Health Act, 2023- Chapter No. 4
- Bill 69,Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023- Chapter No.5
- Bill 71,Building More Mines Act, 2023- Chapter No.6
- Bill 75,Queen's Park Restoration Act, 2023- Chapter No.7
- Bill 85,Building a Strong Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2023- Chapter No.8
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 13, 2023:
Health Information Act
|EC2023-336
|Health Information Regulations, amendment
King's Printer Act
|EC2023-337
|Regulations, amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2023-339
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
|EC2023-340
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|17
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif
|24
|Loi donnant suite aux recommandations du rapport du Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale
|25
|Loi visant à lutter contre l'hébergement touristique illégal
|26
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires afin notamment de donner suite à l'Entente entre la juge en chef de la Cour du Québec et le ministre de la Justice
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|17
|An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden
|24
|An Act to follow up on the recommendations of the report of the Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale
|25
|An Act to fight illegal tourist accommodation
|26
|An Act to amend the Courts of Justice Act to, in particular, give effect to the agreement between the chief judge of the Court of Québec and the Minister of Justice
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mai 2023:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
|Décret 744-2023
|Règlement excluant certains organismes publics de l'obligation de former un comité sur l'accès à l'information et la protection des renseignements personnels
Code civil du Québec
|Décret 769-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la tenue et à la publicité du registre de l'état civil
Charte de la langue française
|Décret 813-2023
|Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 mai 2023:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 820-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
|Décret 821-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 17, 2023:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information
|OC 744-2023
|Regulation to exempt certain public bodies from the obligation to establish a committee on access to information and the protection of personal information
Civil Code of Québec
|OC 769-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the keeping and publication of the register of civil status
Charter of the French language
|OC 813-2023
|Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 24, 2023:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 820-2023
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry
|OC 821-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mai 2023:
Charte de la langue française
- Règlement autorisant le ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur, de la Recherche, de la Science et de la Technologie à déroger à l'application de l'article 88.0.17 de la Charte de la langue française
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,May 17, 2023:
Charter of the French language
- Regulation to authorize the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to make an exception to the application of section 88.0.17 of the Charter of the French language
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mai 2023:
Charte de la langue française
|AM 2023-001
|Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche - Arrêté numéro 2023-001 du ministre de la Langue française
Loi sur les assureurs
Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers
|AM 2023-04
|Règlement sur l'interdiction d'exiger certains frais d'un titulaire d'un contrat individuel à capital variable afférent à des fonds distincts - Arrêté numéro A-32.1-D-9.2-2023-04 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 17, 2023:
Charter of the French Language
|MO 2023-001
|Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research- Order 2023-001 of the Minister of the French Language
Insurers Act
Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
|MO 2023-04
|Regulation respecting the prohibition on charging certain fees from holders of individual variable insurance contracts relating to segregated funds - Order number A-32.1-D-9.2-2023-04 of the Minister of Finance
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 mai 2023:
Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et modifiant le Code civil en matière de droits de la personnalité et d'état civil, SQ 2022, c 22
- L'article 109 en vigueur au 17 mai 2023 (Décret 834-2023)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 24, 2023:
Act respecting family law reform with regard to filiation and amending the Civil Code in relation to personality rights and civil status, SQ 2022, c 22
- Section 109 in force May 17, 2023 (OC 834-2023)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 12, 2023:
The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act
|RRS c M-2.01 Reg 4
|The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Standards and Compliance) Regulations, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 12, 2023:
The Miscellaneous Statutes (Health Professions) Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2023, c 6
- Section 1-1 to subsection 7-17(1), sections 9-1 to 9-13 and sections 11-1 to 25-1 in force May 15, 2023
Yukon / Yukon
