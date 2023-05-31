Legislation for the period 05/11 to 05/24

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-48 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (bail reform) C-280 An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (deemed trust - perishable fruits and vegetables)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 24, 2023:

Canada Business Corporations Act

SOR/2023-88 Regulations Amending the Canada Business Corporations Regulations, 2001

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-90 Order 2023-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-91 Order 2023-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Regulations Amending the Small Vessel Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:

Canada Transportation Act

Order varying the Terms and Conditions governing the merged entity operating as Canadian North

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 11, 2023

Bill C-46,Cost of Living Relief Act, No. 3- Chapter No. 11

Bill S-211,Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act- Chapter No. 9

Bill S-277,Food Day in Canada Act- Chapter No. 10

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance - 2H-1-benzopyran-2-one, 7-(diethylamino)-4-methyl- (coumarin 1), CAS RN 91-44-1- specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of four substances in the Other Polymers Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Food and Drugs Act

Notice of intent to consult on Health Canada's proposed fees for natural health products

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-001-23 - Decision on a Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework, Including Spectrum in the 3900-3980 MHz Band and Portions of the 26, 28 and 38 GHz Bands

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 20, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21471

Order 2023-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domesticSubstances List

Order 2023-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domesticSubstances List

Publication of the draft state of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) report (paragraphs68(b) and (c) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Global Affairs Canada

Consultations on a proposed Canada-Africa Economic Cooperation Strategy

Insurance Companies Act

PURE Insurance - Order to insure in Canada risks

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2023:

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 20, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry (E-registry Service pilot project) - Revised notice - Certain wind towers

Inquiries - Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation

Vessels, miscellaneous - Repair

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Information bulletins

Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2023:

Water Act

Alta Reg 93/2023 Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 16, 2023:

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 - Carbon Tax Regulation

Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 - Home Owner Grant Regulation

Insurance Premium Tax Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 154/2016 - Insurance Premium Tax Regulation

Land Tax Deferment Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 57/98 - Land Tax Deferment Regulation

Logging Tax Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 166/2016 - Logging Tax Regulation

Mineral Land Tax Act

BC Reg 123/2023 Enacts Mineral Land Tax Regulation

Mineral Tax Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 401/89 - Mineral Tax General Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 119/2023 Chief Gold Commissioner Enacts Tidal Areas (Clay Mining) Regulation BC Reg 120/2023 Amends BC Reg 71/2010 - Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 414/85 - Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Petroleum and Natural Gas Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 357/98 - Petroleum and Natural Gas General Regulation

Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 74/88 - Property Transfer Tax Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 96/2013 - Provincial Sales Tax Regulation

Taxation (Rural Area) Act

BC Reg 121/2023 Amends BC Reg 387/82 - Taxation (Rural Area) Act Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 23, 2023:

Health profession Act

Erratum In Volume 66, No. 6 ofThe British Columbia Gazette, Part II, on page 404, in section 3(b) of Schedule2 of BC Reg100/2023, the text that reads "in subsection (4)(g)" should read "in subsection(4)".

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 124/2023 Amends BC Reg 202/2018 - Cannabis Licensing Regulation

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 128/2023 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 - Carbon Tax Regulation

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 125/2023 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 - Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation BC Reg 126/2023 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 - Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation

Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 129/2023 Enacts First Nations Trust Property Transfer Tax Exemption Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 128/2023 Amends BC Regs

96/2013 - Provincial Sales Tax Regulation

97/2013 - Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 23, 2023:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 39

Section 48 in force June 1, 2023 (BC Reg 127/2023)

Royal Assents

May 11, 2023

Bill 5,Public Service Labour Relations Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 27

Bill 10,Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023- Chapter No. 23

Bill 11,Election Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 14

Bill 13,Pay Transparency Act- Chapter No. 18

Bill 17,Family Law Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 12

Bill 18,Haida Nation Recognition Act- Chapter No. 24

Bill 19,Money Services Businesses Act- Chapter No. 19

Bill 20,Business Corporations Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 20

Bill 21,Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 13

Bill 22,Strata Property Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 21

Bill 23,Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 17

Bill 24,Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023- Chapter No. 16

Bill 25,Electoral Districts Act- Chapter No. 15

Bill 26,Municipalities Enabling and Validating (No. 5) Amendment Act, 2023- Chapter No. 22

Notices / Avis

British Columbia Gazette, Part I, May 11, 2023:

E-Health (Personal Health Information Access and Protection of Privacy) Act

Ministerial Order M120

Ministerial Order M121

Ministerial Order M122

Ministerial Order M123

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 40 The Combative Sports Amendment Act 41 The Occupiers' Liability Amendment Act 43 The Provincial Offences Amendment Act (2) 204 The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Licence Plates for MMIWG2S Awareness) 222 The Public Schools Amendment Act (Nutrition Programs) 226 The Universal Newborn Hearing Screening Amendment Act 227 The Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act (Access to Washrooms for Delivery Persons) 233 The Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Act 237 The Advanced Education Administration Amendment Act 238 The Personal Care Home Accountability Act (Various Acts Amended) 239 The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (Application Fees and Deposits) 240 The Remembrance Day Amendment Act 241 The Mandatory Training for Provincial Employees (Systemic Racism and Human Rights) Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Court of King's Bench Act

Man Reg 37/2023 Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment Man Reg 38/2023 Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment Man Reg 39/2023 Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment

The Human Rights Code

Man Reg 41/2023 Complaint Form Regulation, repeal

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 45/2023 Practice of Registered Nursing Regulation, amendment

The Electronic Commerce and Information Act

Man Reg 47/2023 Electronic Documents under Designated Laws Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Beneficiary Designation (Retirement, Savings and Other Plans) Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 17

Act in force June 1, 2023 (OIC 144/2023)

The Engineering and Geoscientific Professions Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 48

Act in force November 1, 2023 (OIC 152/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 38 An Act to Amend the Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act 39 An Act Respecting the Regional Health Authorities 40 Health Facilities Act 41 An Act Respecting Holdback Trust Accounts 42 Construction Prompt Payment and Adjudication Act 43 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Act 44 An Act Respecting the Demise of the Crown 45 Local Governance Commission Act 46 Education Act 47 Livestock Health Act 48 An Act to Amend the Order of New Brunswick Act 49 An Act Respecting the Executive Council Act and the Legislative Assembly Act 52 Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act 53 An Act Respecting the New Brunswick Housing Corporation 54 An Act to Amend the Assessment Act 55 An Act to Amend The Residential Tenancies Act 56 An Act to End Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Drilling 58 Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General - Acts and Regulations

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2023-28 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment NB Reg 2023-29 NB Reg 2013-39, amendment

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2023-31 NB Reg 91-50, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 23 An Act to Amend Various Acts of the Province Respecting the Alternate Witnessing of Documents by Lawyers 29 An Act to Amend the Architects Act, 2008 30 An Act Respecting the Regulation of Mortgage Brokerages and Mortgage Brokers in the Province 31 An Act to Amend the Patient Safety Act 32 An Act to Amend the Pharmaceutical Services Act 34 An Act to Amend The Electrical Power Control Act, 1994 and Public Utilities Act 37 An Act to Authorize the Raising of Money by Way of Loan By the Province

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel - Annual Regulations

Registered Nurses Act, 2008

NLR38/23 Registered Nurses Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 19, 2023:

Occupational Therapists Act

NS Reg81/2023 College of Occupational Therapists of Nova Scotia Registration Regulations - amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg73/2023 Petroleum Products Pricing Act Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg76/2023 Petroleum Products Pricing Act Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 19, 2023:

An Act to Amend Chapter 22 of the Acts of 2021, the Interim Residential Rental Increase Cap Act,SNS 2023, c 7

Act in force May 9, 2023 (NS Reg 78/2023)

Notices / Avis

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, May 17, 2023:

Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act

Publication and Notice of Effective Date of 2023 Agreement Amending the Multilateral Agreement Respecting Pooled Registered Pension Plans and Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 112 An Act to provide for the dissolution of The Regional Municipality of Peel

Regulations / Règlements

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 89/23 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12

Chiropody Act, 1991

O Reg 93/23 General, amending O Reg 203/94

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 99/23 Licensing - Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters O Reg 100/23 Penalties and Reciprocal Enforcement, amending O Reg 289/01 O Reg 101/23 Termination and Severance of Employment, amending O Reg 288/01

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 102/23 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act - Small Scale Breweries O Reg 103/23 Environmental Compliance Approvals - Exemptions from Section 9 of the Act, amending O Reg 524/98

Naturopathy Act, 2007

O Reg 94/23 General, amending O Reg 168/15

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 96/23 General, amending O Reg 275/94

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 95/23 General, amending O Reg 202/94

Planning Act

O Reg 90/23 Zoning Order - City of Richmond Hill, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 698/20 O Reg 91/23 Zoning Order - City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel O Reg 92/23 Zoning Order - City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 97/23 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

May 17, 2023

Amendments to the blue box regulation to expand deductions for producers - Comments by June 16, 2023

Royal Assents

May 18, 2023

Bill 60,Your Health Act, 2023- Chapter No. 4

Bill 69,Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023- Chapter No.5

Bill 71,Building More Mines Act, 2023- Chapter No.6

Bill 75,Queen's Park Restoration Act, 2023- Chapter No.7

Bill 85,Building a Strong Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2023- Chapter No.8

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 13, 2023:

Health Information Act

EC2023-336 Health Information Regulations, amendment

King's Printer Act

EC2023-337 Regulations, amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2023-339 Ticket Regulations, amendment EC2023-340 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 17 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif 24 Loi donnant suite aux recommandations du rapport du Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale 25 Loi visant à lutter contre l'hébergement touristique illégal 26 Loi modifiant la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires afin notamment de donner suite à l'Entente entre la juge en chef de la Cour du Québec et le ministre de la Justice

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 17 An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden 24 An Act to follow up on the recommendations of the report of the Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale 25 An Act to fight illegal tourist accommodation 26 An Act to amend the Courts of Justice Act to, in particular, give effect to the agreement between the chief judge of the Court of Québec and the Minister of Justice

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mai 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Décret 744-2023 Règlement excluant certains organismes publics de l'obligation de former un comité sur l'accès à l'information et la protection des renseignements personnels

Code civil du Québec

Décret 769-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la tenue et à la publicité du registre de l'état civil

Charte de la langue française

Décret 813-2023 Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 mai 2023:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 820-2023 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction Décret 821-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 17, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

OC 744-2023 Regulation to exempt certain public bodies from the obligation to establish a committee on access to information and the protection of personal information

Civil Code of Québec

OC 769-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the keeping and publication of the register of civil status

Charter of the French language

OC 813-2023 Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 24, 2023:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 820-2023 Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry OC 821-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mai 2023:

Charte de la langue française

Règlement autorisant le ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur, de la Recherche, de la Science et de la Technologie à déroger à l'application de l'article 88.0.17 de la Charte de la langue française

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,May 17, 2023:

Charter of the French language

Regulation to authorize the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to make an exception to the application of section 88.0.17 of the Charter of the French language

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 mai 2023:

Charte de la langue française

AM 2023-001 Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche - Arrêté numéro 2023-001 du ministre de la Langue française

Loi sur les assureurs

Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers

AM 2023-04 Règlement sur l'interdiction d'exiger certains frais d'un titulaire d'un contrat individuel à capital variable afférent à des fonds distincts - Arrêté numéro A-32.1-D-9.2-2023-04 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 17, 2023:

Charter of the French Language

MO 2023-001 Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research- Order 2023-001 of the Minister of the French Language

Insurers Act

Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services

MO 2023-04 Regulation respecting the prohibition on charging certain fees from holders of individual variable insurance contracts relating to segregated funds - Order number A-32.1-D-9.2-2023-04 of the Minister of Finance

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 mai 2023:

Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et modifiant le Code civil en matière de droits de la personnalité et d'état civil, SQ 2022, c 22

L'article 109 en vigueur au 17 mai 2023 (Décret 834-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 24, 2023:

Act respecting family law reform with regard to filiation and amending the Civil Code in relation to personality rights and civil status, SQ 2022, c 22

Section 109 in force May 17, 2023 (OC 834-2023)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 12, 2023:

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act

RRS c M-2.01 Reg 4 The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Standards and Compliance) Regulations, 2023

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 12, 2023:

The Miscellaneous Statutes (Health Professions) Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2023, c 6

Section 1-1 to subsection 7-17(1), sections 9-1 to 9-13 and sections 11-1 to 25-1 in force May 15, 2023

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

