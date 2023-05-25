On May 17th, people around the world will observe the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). This day is observed to commemorate of the World Health Organization's decision to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder more than 30 years ago. This marked a significant milestone in the global fight for LGBTQIA2S+ rights and serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

In spite of progress, inequality and violence against LGBTQIA2S+ individuals persist worldwide. Shockingly, homosexuality remains criminalized in over 65 countries. The significance of IDAHOBIT and its message cannot be overstated.

IDAHOBIT allows us to acknowledge the progress made while raising awareness of human rights issues impacting LGBTQIA2S+ people globally. At McMillan, a proud LGBTQIA2S+ friendly firm, we remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values diversity and supports our employees.

The theme for this year's IDAHOBIT, "Together always: united in diversity," deeply resonates with us as we stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA2S+ community, advocating for equality and respect for all.

