Canada: Geoff Mason Discusses Increased Funding For B.C. Human Rights Tribunal On The Jas Johal Show

980CKNW The Jas Johal Show

Geoff Mason joins Jas Johal for a conversation on increased government funding for the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to help address logjams and delays at the Tribunal.

Listen to the episode: B.C boosts funding for the Human Rights Tribunal

