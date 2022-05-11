The Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec (Bill 96) is about to be assented to. In addition to carrying out a major reform of the Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, this Act also amends the Constitution Act, 1867, the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms and the Civil Code of Québec.

The passing of this Act redefines the rules governing the use of the French language within organizations operating in Quebec. It also brings significant changes to business practices and obligations of organizations in many areas: labour, public posting, marketing and advertising, contracts and security, to name a few.

To give you a clearer picture of the situation, the Fasken team has put together a number of resources explaining the key elements of the reform. These resources will help you understand the forthcoming changes, their consequences and the sanctions you may face if you fail to comply with your obligations.

Bulletins

Bulletin #1 | "En français, s'il vous plaît": Imminent Reform of the Charter of the French Language (Bill 101)

The repercussions of the forthcoming reinforcement of the rules governing the use of the French language in Quebec as part of Bill 96.

Ressources

Guide | FAQ - Reform of the Charter of the French Language: our team answers your questions

To help you understand and anticipate the changes to come, our team has prepared the following Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) offering you practical answers to the most frequently asked questions about Bill 96.

