Today we celebrate the 1982 adoption of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Charter forms part of Canada's Constitution, the country's supreme law, and has become the cornerstone of human rights protection in Canada.

The Charter's entrenchment of certain fundamental freedoms and democratic rights reflects Canadians' desire and commitment for a united country based on equal rights for all of our citizens. Now that's worth celebrating! Learn more: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/Const/FullText.html

