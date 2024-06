Our Partner Krista Kais-Prial spoke to the Canadian HR Reporter about the importance of properly and compassionately managing difficult termination meetings.

Read more details here:

https://www.hrreporter.com/focus-areas/employment-law/how-to-avoid-going-viral-with-a-termination/383039

