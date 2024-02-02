Shannon Houston gave an interview to Canadian HR reporter:

For those employers that hire employees through the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program, the government late last year legislated some "housekeeping" changes that will have to be considered.

In the past, employers hiring workers for set terms (between six and 18 months) established the wage rate for that term and that was generally it.

"But now, [the federal government] is saying that every year, the employer is required to go and review the website, and make sure that the wage rate they're paying is still above the prevailing wage rate because the government updates that every fall," says Shannon Houston, partner and immigration lawyer at Miller Thomson in Calgary.