Joining Mario is Anne Ristic, CEO of Agency Employment Services (AES). Anne, a longtime partner of Stikeman Elliott, recounts her decision to embark on a new career as of 2022, and how the search fund model allowed her to find a perfect fit in the form of AES, a growing HR back office business. She and Mario also discuss some of the challenges faced by a first-time CEO as well as the current state of the human resources marketplace.

