In a significant regulatory shift, the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the regulatory agency in Quebec responsible for issuing permits and licenses in the domain of alcohol, gaming, and contests) has quietly eliminated the formalities and fees relating to public contests. Prior to this change, those seeking to organize such contests had to adhere to a set of regulations stipulated by the Régie.

It is worth noting that any contests that were declared prior to October 27, 2023 will still be governed by the former regime, including the obligation to prepare a report on contests offering prizes worth more than $2000 and to submit it to the Régie within 60 days of designating a winner.

To view the original article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.