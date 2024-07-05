Bill C-72 Means New Interoperability Requirements For Technology In Health Care

The federal government recently announced the introduction of new legislation known as Bill C-72 aimed at improving patients' safety and access to their health information. It is also referred to as the Connected Care for Canadians Act.

The legislation is focused on the interoperability of various computer systems and software used in health care in Canada – in particular, how these systems exchange and use information between them.

While more clinicians are moving toward digital health solutions, the tools for patients to access their own information in Canada are still limited because health data is not sufficiently standardized or connected. This lack of interoperability can cause harm to patients and, among other things, can result in unnecessary or duplicative tests, longer wait times, longer hospital stays and medication errors, thereby compounding other health care issues.

The legislation aims to accomplish interoperability by requiring all organizations providing health information technology in Canada to adopt common standards and to allow for protected and secure information exchange across various systems. It is part of the Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap that federal, provincial and territorial governments are working together to implement.

"Data saves lives and it's time for us to move past the archaic and siloed approach to managing and sharing patient information. This legislation is about enabling Canadians to access their own health data and to use that information to make better decisions about their health care, no matter where in Canada they are receiving it. It will also allow health care professionals to deliver higher quality and coordinated care and make more informed patient decisions. Ultimately, this legislation will lead to improved health outcomes and will also help lay the foundation for a modernized, connected health system for all Canadians." The Honourable Mark Holland Minister of Health of Canada

The legislation has a number of steps to proceed through before it becomes law. However, now is a good time for health care providers and vendors to begin to review their procurement, contracting, and technology to prepare for Bill C-72.

