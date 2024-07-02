On July 1, 2024, the Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021 (the "Act") and its regulations come into force, creating a new category of regulated health professional in Ontario – the Behaviour Analyst. The Act continues in the tradition of the Regulated Health Professions Act and includes the Health Professions Procedural Code. The Act will also expand the College of Psychologists of Ontario to the College of Psychologists and Behaviour Analysts of Ontario ("CPBAO").

Applied Behaviour Analysis

The Act provides a new definition for Applied Behaviour Analysis ("ABA"), which is the assessment of covert and overt behaviour and its functions through direct observation and measurement, and the design, implementation, delivery, and evaluation of interventions derived from the principles of behaviour.

ABA techniques generally involve teaching individuals more effective ways of behaving through positive reinforcement to change the social consequences of their existing behavior. ABA is used in many healthcare related contexts, including autism and other developmental conditions, acquired brain injury, and gerontology. The professionals who use ABA techniques are varied, and include social workers, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, educators, and nurses.

Not a Controlled Act

The Act and CPBAO guidance are clear that there is no controlled act associated with ABA. Although ABA is used by Behaviour Analysts, other professionals may continue to use ABA as part of their practice without restriction. However, the title "Behaviour Analyst" is restricted to those registered with the CPBAO.

Transition Period

The Act provides for a 24-month transitional period which allows those who are certified by the Behaviour Analyst Certification Board (a US-based organization) to demonstrate to the CPBAO that they are competent to practice the profession, have at least 1,500 hours of recent practice in Canada, and passed CPBAO's Jurisprudence and Ethics Module.

After the transitional period, new applicants will need a post-graduate degree with coursework in ABA from an approved program and to pass an exam in addition to the required practice hours.

Preparing for Regulation

Behaviour Analysts and the businesses who employ them should familiarize themselves with the Act and its regulations, as well as the guidance provided by the CPBAO. Individuals who use ABA should also consider whether their practice requires them to apply for registration with the CPBAO.

