Pharmacy College Announces Zero Tolerance For Business Practices Interfering With Patient Care

At its recent Board meeting on March 25, 2024, the Ontario College of Pharmacists ("OCP") Board of Directors ("Board") made two important decisions about business practices that are impacting pharmacy professionals and, consequently, patient care. The Board will be taking action to address concerns about (1) preferred pharmacy networks ("PPNs") and (2) the corporate pressures on pharmacy professionals to bill for unnecessary services.

1. Concerns about PPNs

Background

A PPN is an arrangement between a payor (e.g., health insurance provider) and a pharmacy. A PPN can be closed or open. A closed PPN is an arrangement between a payor and a pharmacy or limited group of pharmacies. The pharmacy exclusively offers lower mark-ups and dispensing fees and, in return, serves patients under the payor. Conversely, an open PPN is an arrangement where a payor sets the terms and conditions (e.g., the price that the payor will pay for mark-ups and dispensing fees).

The increasing use of PPNs in Ontario has raised concerns. Patients are losing their freedom to choose their pharmacist. Furthermore, patients are facing barriers to healthcare access (i.e., the restricted use of certain pharmacies can expose patients to geographical, economical, and/or cultural barriers).

The Board's Response

The Board announced that it will "draft a position statement critical of PPNs." Furthermore, OCP staff members and the Ontario Ministry of Health will collaborate to implement regulations restricting PPNs.

2. Corporate Pressures on Pharmacy Professionals to Bill for Unnecessary Services

Background

Pharmacists have reported being pressured by corporate pharmacy owners to produce high-volume billings. For example, pharmacists are feeling pressured to conduct unnecessary medication reviews in order for the pharmacy to bill the government and be reimbursed through the MedsCheck program. More information about the misuse of MedsCheck can be found on our blog post here.

Pharmacists have expressed the impact on the profession. In March, four virtual town halls were held where pharmacy professionals made 3,000 comments regarding the influence of corporate pressures on their practices.

The Board's Response

The Board acknowledged the "broader issue involving corporate influence." The consequences of corporate pressures include:

pharmacists failing to deliver effective patient care,

pharmacists being punished for unmet corporate targets, and

pharmacists facing health issues due to the stress of balancing corporate and patient expectations.

The Board announced that the "OCP has zero tolerance for business practices that compromise the ability of pharmacists and registered technicians to deliver safe and effective care to their patients."

The Board announced that it will evaluate the legal options available to address this issue. The Board may hire investigators to assess the influence of corporate pressures when practicing in the profession.

Takeaways

The Board's announcement is heartening for the pharmacy professionals and patients who have expressed concerns about how these corporate interests are interfering with patient autonomy and quality of care.

