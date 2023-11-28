Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 55, Heather speaks with Loreen Wales, Founder and CEO of My Viva Inc., about the transformative power of digital technology in the health care industry and the importance of being open to progressive ideas in business.

In this discussion, Heather and Loreen highlight how the integration of innovative technology and a focus on client-centricity improves the way patients interact with health care providers, improves accessibility, and enhances overall care. To find more information about Loreen and My Viva Inc., please visit https://discover.myvivaplan.com/.

self

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.