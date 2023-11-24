self

Brenda Agnew, your host, has the pleasure of welcoming Lynne Harford to today's conversation.

Lynne is a Registered Social Worker with a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Toronto. She is also certified as a Clinical Traumatologist and Art Therapist from the Vancouver Art Therapy Institute. Lynne has maintained a leadership role within The Social Work Consulting Group since she joined in 2008 and is The Director of Pediatrics within the practice. She brings with her almost 20 years of clinical pediatric knowledge and draws upon her vast experience and multitude of approaches, which include art therapy, therapeutic play, cognitive behavioural therapy, psychotherapy, grief and trauma, mindfulness-based approaches, and solution and strengths-based counselling.

