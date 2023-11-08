As we reported, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) adopted its Amended Interim Guidance on September 27, 2023. The Interim Guidance provides information on how the PMPRB reviews the prices of patented medicines in Canada and will be in force until the New Guidelines are developed and implemented.

On October 25, 2023, the PMPRB announced the launch of the first phase of consultations on its New Guidelines and invited stakeholders to participate in Policy Roundtable discussions on December 5 (in English) and December 6 (in French).

The consultations will focus on:

Efficient Monitoring of Prices without Price Setting;

Transition to PMPRB11 – New versus Existing Medicines;

Price Reviews during Product Life Cycle;

Investigations and Referral to Hearing;

Relation to pan-Canadian Health Partners, Insurers (Private and Public) and Alignment with Broader Government Initiatives; and

Engaging with Patients, Health Practitioners, Pharmacy, and other Stakeholders.

Ahead of the Policy Roundtable, the PMPRB will publish a scoping paper outlining more information on each theme and the specific questions on which the PMPRB is seeking feedback. This scoping paper will also include details about participating in the Policy Roundtable in person or virtually.

The PMPRB will publish a "what we heard" report after the first phase of consultations is complete.

