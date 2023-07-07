St. Joseph's Health Care has released their latest DocTalks Podcast episode featuring Dr. Susan McNair, family physician and medical director of the Regional Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre at St. Joseph's Health Care London.

In this episode, Dr. McNair and DocTalks Host Ian Gillespie discuss the prevalence of sexual assault in our community, the support and care available to survivors and how best to support survivors in your life.

The Regional Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre is home to a team of specialized nurses, doctors and social workers who provide care to people of any age, gender or sexual identity who have experienced sexual assault and/or domestic violence living in Oxford, Elgin, Huron-Perth and Middlesex counties. There is no cost to access services.

We are fortunate to live in a community that has access to this treatment center.

The Siskinds Personal Injury team is passionate about assisting sexual assault survivors in their recovery and pursuit of compensation. And we are deeply grateful for the invaluable work carried out by this centre every day.

Check out this important episode wherever you listen to podcasts.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2nSiW4Km43gEE7sBAXfDDq?si=91f0f877f41e4861

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctalks-podcast/id1622662576

