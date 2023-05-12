Health Canada has proposed amendments to the Medical Devices Regulations (Regulations) that would expand the regulatory framework for COVID-19 medical devices to apply to future public health emergencies (see Proposed changes to the Medical Devices Regulations to address future public health emergencies: Notice).

Under the proposed amendments, Part 1.1 of the Regulations would no longer be specific to COVID-19 medical devices. Instead, Part 1.1 would apply to medical devices that have an urgent public health need (UPHN) in relation to a medical condition for which there is a public health emergency. The proposed amendments would also:

allow the Minister of Health (Minister) to add a medical condition to the List of Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need in Relation to COVID-19 where specific criteria are met;

allow for the inclusion of additional medical conditions on the List of Medical Devices for Expanded Use in Relation to COVID-19 (and any other relevant provisions) when necessary; and

allow the Minister to issue an authorization even if the UPHN status of a device changes after a manufacturer submits an application for authorization in respect of that device.

The proposed amendments also address amendments to authorizations, requirements to inform the Minister of foreign authorization/licence revocation or suspension, and fee requirements and exemptions. Health Canada's consultation on the proposed amendments closed on April 13, 2023.

