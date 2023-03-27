self

Gluckstein Lawyers' 4th Annual Risky Business Conference: Case Updates and Practical Tips took place using a hybrid model, on November 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Our Risky Business conference aims to educate lawyers, law clerks, health care practitioners, and others who wish to understand the nuanced aspects of medical negligence claims. The conference provides tips and guidance on meeting the challenges of medical malpractice litigation, ensuring clients get all they deserve.

In Monika Brunner and Roger Shoreman's presentation on Building a Credible Case on Damages, they review the general and guiding principles outlining how damages should be assessed, including how compensation for pecuniary losses should be full and reasonable. The topics of Home Care vs Institutional Care, Hourly Rates of Service (and recent trends), and Viewing the assessment of damages as a sequential process are explored. Practical tips and suggestions are also provided.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.