Gluckstein Lawyers' 4th Annual Risky Business Conference: Case Updates and Practical Tips took place using a hybrid model, on November 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Our Risky Business conference aims to educate lawyers, law clerks, health care practitioners, and others who wish to understand the nuanced aspects of medical negligence claims. The conference provides tips and guidance on meeting the challenges of medical malpractice litigation, ensuring clients get all they deserve.

Medical Malpractice Future Trends, presented by Charles Gluckstein, reviews the current CMPA trends, the costs of running a medical malpractice case and how artificial intelligence and technology can play a part in advancing care and assessment of these complex cases.

