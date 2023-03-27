self

Gluckstein Lawyers' 4th Annual Risky Business Conference: Case Updates and Practical Tips took place using a hybrid model, on November 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Our Risky Business conference aims to educate lawyers, law clerks, health care practitioners, and others who wish to understand the nuanced aspects of medical negligence claims. The conference provides tips and guidance on meeting the challenges of medical malpractice litigation, ensuring clients get all they deserve.

Junk Science or Pseudoscience is information presented as if it represents scientific facts or data, but does not. It can also be information not properly gathered or analyzed using unbiased scientific procedures. This presentation reviews various potential Junk Science topics related to birth injury cases including: Electronic Fetal monitoring (Pros), Fetal Head compression (Pros) and Shaken Baby Syndrome (Con). This helps lawyers to confidently review medical science and ensure appropriate medical assessors are utilized for case evaluation.

