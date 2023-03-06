As part of Health Canada's initiative to update its approach to regulating self-care products, including non-prescription drugs (broadly, also including cosmetics and natural health products), and as a first step in advance of a regulatory proposal to simplify market access for non-prescription drug products, Health Canada has developed a Non-prescription Drug Action Plan.

The action plan introduces policy and operational solutions to remove barriers for getting non-prescription drugs (excluding ethical drugs, controlled substances, and biocides) to market, by removing repetitious and onerous requirements and introducing flexibilities for industry.

Short-term solutions were announced and effective December 2022, with updates relating to optional subheadings for the Canadian Drug Facts Table, product monograph and patient medication information leaflets, and label mock-up requirements. Medium- and long-term solutions are targeted for the end of 2023 and the end of 2024; Health Canada will publish further information once the work is completed, for example by way of notices.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.