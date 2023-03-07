Canada:
Episode 055: A Battle Against Ramsay Hunt Syndrome With Mike Shoreman (Podcast)
07 March 2023
Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers
Your hosts, Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf are joined by Mike Shoreman. In
2018, Mike was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left him
with several different impediments and a disability.
Before contracting Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Mike was an avid
stand-up paddle boarder. Still, this illness did not stop Mike from
crossing the five great lakes in August 2022, a fantastic
accomplishment he celebrated with fans, friends, and family.
