Your hosts, Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf are joined by Mike Shoreman. In 2018, Mike was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left him with several different impediments and a disability.

Before contracting Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Mike was an avid stand-up paddle boarder. Still, this illness did not stop Mike from crossing the five great lakes in August 2022, a fantastic accomplishment he celebrated with fans, friends, and family.

