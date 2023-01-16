Last updated January 12, 2023

About Our Ontario Health Law Practice

Fasken's Health Law Practice Group is a multidisciplinary team of health law experts who can ensure your challenges are properly addressed. We have a leading and one of the largest health law practices in Canada. Our team is comprised of lawyers from a variety of practice areas including: corporate, labour and employment, litigation, real property, privacy, procurement, technology and intellectual property all of whom service the health sector.

Fasken's Ontario Health Law lawyers advise clients on the following, amongst other other medio-legal matters:

accountability

service and transfer payment agreements with government

licence transfers, funding arrangements, including private payments

credentialing of physicians, privacy issues

compliance with broader public sector statutes

telemedicine, regulatory compliance

creation of shared service organizations

ancillary revenue generation activities

corporate governance, all manner of contracts

collaborations with other health care providers

labour and employment

An Introduction to Fasken Counsel Christine Elliott

Christine Elliott, former Ontario Minister of Health and Deputy Premier, is Counsel with the Fasken Health Law group in our Toronto office. With over 15 years of experience in public service, she is ideally positioned to assist clients with navigating existing and emerging complexities in the healthcare space.

Read the full news release advising of Christine's arrival at Fasken in September 2022.

In conversation with Christine Elliott

As Ontario – together with most other jurisdictions around the world – continues to identify lessons learned since the onset of the pandemic including the appropriate balance between continuity, innovation and change in our health care system, there are few in Canada better positioned to speak to these issues than Christine Elliott, the former Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Ontario. In this Q & A, Christine addresses her new role at Fasken and how she plans to draw on her past experiences to help clients in the health care, life sciences and technology sectors to identify opportunities and potential pitfalls in Ontario's evolving health care system.

Podcast Q & A

Resources

Our team has made available a growing repository of resources dedicated to helping organizations navigate existing and emerging complexities in the Ontario healthcare space.

