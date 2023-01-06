This article was last updated on December 20, 2022.

In view of COVID-19, we have compiled a list of important updates as it relates to the pandemic and its impact on Life Sciences.

We will continue to update this page as new updates come in:

CIPO COVID-19 updates

Patent, trademark and industrial design deadlines through Friday, August 28, 2020 were extended until Monday August 31, 2020 (see here, our article here, and FAQs regarding the initial extension).

(see here, our article here, and FAQs regarding the initial extension). The Patent Act was amended on March 25 to expand the powers of the Commissioner of Patents to authorize use of patented inventions in specified circumstances to respond to public health emergencies (see our article here).

Effective December 14, 2020, the Canadian Trademarks Office began accepting requests for expedited examination of trademark applications associated with medical goods or services related to COVID-19 (see our article here).

How Canadian courts have changed operations due to COVID-19

Health Canada's response to COVID-19

Other COVID-19 regulatory developments

There have been a number of pharmacy developments including broadening the scope of pharmacists' practice in view of COVID-19 (see our article here).

Reimbursement-related developments include interim funding measures by Cancer Care Ontario, guidance by the Ontario Ministry of Health recommending a maximum 30-day supply of medication, as well as amendments in Ontario to better align the calculation of brand reference price with the rest of Canada (see our article here).

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.