The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) has advised that the new Guidelines will not be implemented on January 1, 2023, and that the Interim Guidance issued by the Board on August 18, 2022 will remain in place until further notice. The comment period on the proposed Guidelines closed on December 5, 2022 (see our article on the draft Guidelines). 88 submissions were provided (see "Submissions" tab), including from Health Canada. Health Canada asked PMPRB to consider pausing the consultation process, reasoning that "[a] pause will allow time to work collaboratively, with all stakeholders and health system partners, to understand fully the short and long-term impacts of the proposed new Guidelines."

