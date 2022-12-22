The manufacture, sale and import of livestock feeds are regulated in Canada under the Feeds Act and Regulations and Health of Animals Act and Regulations administered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). In 2021, the CFIA proposed amendments that would repeal and replace its outdated Feeds Regulations, 1983. CFIA consulted with the public regarding 9 proposed incorporated by reference (IBR) documents including the Canadian Feed Ingredients Table (CFIT).

On December 13, 2022, the CFIA released an overview and request for comments on proposed changes to the CFIT resulting from feedback on the initial public consultation and the CFIA's further internal review of the CFIT for clarity and consistency. The proposed changes in the CFIT include: changes to the glossary, amendments to the names of the classes and subclasses, review of names of single ingredient feeds (SIFs), standardization of labelling statements, standardization of caution and warning statements, standardization of worker safety statements, standardization of required labelling statements that contain to health and safety information, and standardization of other required labelling statements.



In addition, the updated CFIT reflects all SIFs that were added or modified as a result of the regular SIF approval process subsequent to the earlier public consultation on the updated Feeds Regulations.

The proposed changes to the CFIT are open for consultation from December 13, 2022 to January 14, 2023. The CFIA anticipates publishing the final amendments to the Feeds Regulations, including the updated CFIT, in the Canada Gazette in spring 2023.

