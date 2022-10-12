Please join us to introduce Christine Elliott, former Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Ontario who has recently joined Fasken.

As Ontario – and every other jurisdiction – tackles the task of understanding the lessons learned over the past two and one half years and the appropriate balance between continuity, innovation and change in our health care system, there are few in this country better positioned than Christine Elliott to help those in the health care, life sciences and technology sectors better understand the opportunities and potential pitfalls. In this Q & A, among other matters, Christine addresses her new position and how she plans to draw on her past experiences to help clients adapt to and be successful in Ontario's evolving health care system."

