On September 1, 2022, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) announced the launch of its Post-Market Drug Evaluation Program.

Currently, CADTH's Scientific Advice program offers pre-market advice on early drug development plans from a Canadian health technology assessment perspective and its Reimbursement Review program provides public drug plans with reimbursement recommendations. With this program, CADTH expands its role, establishing a network of experts that will provide federal, provincial, and territorial decision-makers with information and advice regarding the safety, effectiveness, and appropriate use of approved drugs in Canada.

A key component of the program is the CoLab Network, which will consist of experts in applied research, drug evaluation methodologies, and data analysis across Canada. The network will assist decision-makers by providing timely and targeted evidence reviews based on real-world data.

