Health Canada released a number of reports over the summer:
- Annual Health Product Highlights for 2021, which
provides an overview of new health products, including drugs and
medical devices, that Health Canada approved for sale in Canada in
2021, as well as other 2021 highlights.
- The Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate (PDD; formerly
TPD), the Biologic and Radiopharmaceutical Drugs Directorate
(BRDD) and the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products
Directorate (NNHPD) have released their Drug Submission
Performance Annual Reports for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The reports
contain information regarding pharmaceutical, biologic and
radiopharmaceutical, and non-prescription and disinfectant drug
submission review activity over five consecutive fiscal years
(April 1 to March 31) from 2017-2018 to 2021-2022.
- The Office of Patented Medicines and Liaison Statistical Report 2021/2022 provides an overview of Health Canada's administration of the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations, the data protection regime and Certificates of Supplementary Protection. The Report includes information regarding trends in listing on the Patent Register and the Register of Innovative Drugs, and applications and outcomes for Certificates of Supplementary Protection, as well as related court activity for each topic.
