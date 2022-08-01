PM(NOC) Proceedings:
- JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin): Merck Sharp & Dohme v Pharmascience and "Company X"
- Unidentified product containing tenofovir alafenamide hemifumarate: Gilead Sciences v JAMP Pharma
Others:
- elranatamab: Pfizer v Amgen
- EYLEA (aflibercept): Bayer and Regeneron v Viatris, "Company X", and "Company Y"
- psilocybin: Therapsil, 8 named patients and 73 healthcare practitioners v Minister of Health
