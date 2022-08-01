As previously reported, on January 11, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) posted a discussion paper regarding the proposed framework for a potential pan-Canadian formulary. The pan-Canadian Advisory Panel has posted further information, including respondent feedback and focus group feedback. The Final Report: Building Toward a Potential Pan-Canadian Formulary was released in June, together with summary highlights.

Highlights of the Panel's recommendations are:

Six principles for the formulary: universal and integrated; equitable; effective, safe, and high quality; sustainable; efficient and timely; and inclusive, transparent, with fair process. A potential pan-Canadian formulary should: be a dynamic and living system that involves multiple perspectives be aligned with, if not integrated into, other elements of the health system be equitable and support a distinction-based approach that promotes self-determination incorporate evidence that considers diverse populations, perspectives, and experiences be aligned with current evidence be sustainable adopt systems and process efficiencies, including (i) providing simplified points of access for related products and (ii) exploring a hybrid submission review model. Take a staged approach to develop a potential pan-Canadian formulary. Build public trust through transparent decision-making. Ensure accountability and reason-driven decision-making.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.