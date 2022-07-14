ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Canada

Update On Biosimilars In Canada – June 2022 Smart & Biggar We provide a further update on developments regarding biosimilars in Canada (approvals, pending submissions, litigation, regulatory, market access and competition) since our last update in October 2021.

Health Canada Announces New Front-of-package Label Regulations Gowling WLG Today the Minister of Health announced new front-of-package nutrition labelling regulations for packaged food that are high in saturated fat, sugars and/or sodium.

PMPRB Update: Proposed Interim PMPRB Guidelines -- The "Status Quo" McCarthy Tétrault LLP As we have previously reported, controversial amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations changing the basket of comparator countries considered by the Patented Medicine Prices Review...

Updates To Health Canada's Regulatory Initiatives For 2022-2024, And Amendments To Food And Drug Regulations (Exports And Transhipments Of Drugs) Smart & Biggar Health Canada has updated its Forward Regulatory Plan: 2022-2024, providing information on regulatory initiatives Health Canada aims to propose or finalize over the next two years.

New PMPRB Regulations Registered, In Force July 1, 2022, Interim Approach To Pricing Announced Smart & Biggar As previously announced, the amended Patented Medicines Regulations will be coming into force on July 1, 2022 in substantially revised form.