On May 19, 2022, Viatris Inc. and Biocon Biologics Ltd. announced that ABEVMY, a bevacizumab biosimilar, is now available in Canada. According to the press release, Viatris and Biocon Biologics co-developed ABEVMY, which references Roche's AVASTIN (bevacizumab), a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and neutralizes its biologic activity. ABEVMY is approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications—Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC); Locally Advanced, Metastatic or Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube and Primary Peritoneal Cancer; and Malignant Glioma (WHO Grade IV) – Glioblastoma. ABEMVY is Viatris' third approved biosimilar oncology therapeutic in Canada, joining OGIVRI (trastuzumab) and FULPHILA (pegfilgrastim), and Viatris' fourth approved biosimilar in Canada overall, following the approval of HULIO (adalimumab) in February 2021.

Viatris and Biocon Biologics have an exclusive collaboration for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of a portfolio of biosimilars and insulin analogs. As we previously reported, Viatris and Biocon Biologics reached an agreement for Biocon Biologics to acquire substantially all of Viatris' biosimilars portfolio globally, including ABEVMY. The transaction is currently expected to occur in the second half of 2022 subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals.

